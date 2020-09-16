Home Movies Akshay Kumar confirmed to release Laxmmi Bomb this Diwali on OTT platform
Movies

Akshay Kumar confirmed to release Laxmmi Bomb this Diwali on OTT platform

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The fate of Akshay Kumar’s coming film Laxmmi Bomb was debated ever since the national lockdown led to movie theaters being shut. There were uncertain reports regarding whether the film would wait for theaters to reopen or release on an OTT platform.

Akshay has finally put to rest all speculation by saying on Wednesday that the movie will probably likely be releasing this Diwali on a streaming service. “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Prepare for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali,” he posted on Instagram, along with a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the movie.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Watch 'Mulan' on Disney+ in September for an extra $30

While some reports had claimed previously that the film was originally supposed to release an OTT platform on September 9 to coincide with Akshay’s birthday, recent information from earlier this month indicated that it’s been postponed to Diwali 2020. Other reports suggested that the manufacturers had put a stop to the digital release of this film altogether, and would wait for theaters to reopen.

Also Read:   Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire, And Andrew Garfield Unite In A Fan Poster For The Mcu's

While the film was designed to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid, the lockdown stopped this plan. Disney+ Hotstar had declared in the end of June which Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on the platform, though an official launch date was not revealed.

The terror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is led by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Movies, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Akshay Kumar confirmed to release Laxmmi Bomb this Diwali on OTT platform

Movies Vikash Kumar -
The fate of Akshay Kumar's coming film Laxmmi Bomb was debated ever since the national lockdown led to movie theaters being shut. There were...
Read more

US Government Announces Mega Plan to Provide Freely Available COVID-19 Vaccines to All Americans

Corona Vikash Kumar -
WASHINGTON: The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 accessible for free to all Americans, even as polls show...
Read more

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19

Corona Vikash Kumar -
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday said he's tested positive for Covid-19. At a tweet, Gadkari stated he's isolated himself and encouraged others that came...
Read more

Apple On Tuesday Unveiled Its Expected Apple Subscription Package

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its expected Apple subscription package,
Also Read:   Transformer 7 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Updates!!!
  subscription     which packs myriad subscription service offerings from the iPhone manufacturer into one paid offering. The services...
Read more

Apple was working on a brand-new subscription

Technology Shipra Das -
The merchant provides buyers six free months of Fitness+ using a qualifying Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch 6 purchase, or even...
Read more

Good News For India, Coronavirus Vaccine May Come In November

Corona Vikash Kumar -
Mumbai Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has joined hands with Dr. Reddy's Lab for clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik...
Read more

Finally Stimulus Check Will Be Available For Some Of You

In News Sweety Singh -
Congressional leaders are still nowhere close to passing stimulus legislation that provides funding to give most Americans a new stimulus check. However, the...
Read more

Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot,And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Who would  stop himself from watching the excellent teen show, Outer Banks Season 1? Indeed, I don't think anyone would be there. The main...
Read more

Away Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Away is the new space play starring Hilary Swank and Josh Charles that released a couple of weeks back on Netflix. We do not...
Read more

A14 Bionic Chip: Apple’s Most Powerful Chip Ever Made

Technology Sweety Singh -
The iPad Air 4 just stole the thunder from the coming iPhone 12 by something that no additional Apple apparatus has done in over...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.