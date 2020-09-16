Akshay Kumar confirmed to release Laxmmi Bomb this Diwali on OTT platform

- Advertisement -

The fate of Akshay Kumar’s coming film Laxmmi Bomb was debated ever since the national lockdown led to movie theaters being shut. There were uncertain reports regarding whether the film would wait for theaters to reopen or release on an OTT platform.

Akshay has finally put to rest all speculation by saying on Wednesday that the movie will probably likely be releasing this Diwali on a streaming service. “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Prepare for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali,” he posted on Instagram, along with a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the movie.

While some reports had claimed previously that the film was originally supposed to release an OTT platform on September 9 to coincide with Akshay’s birthday, recent information from earlier this month indicated that it’s been postponed to Diwali 2020. Other reports suggested that the manufacturers had put a stop to the digital release of this film altogether, and would wait for theaters to reopen.

While the film was designed to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid, the lockdown stopped this plan. Disney+ Hotstar had declared in the end of June which Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on the platform, though an official launch date was not revealed.

The terror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is led by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Movies, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.