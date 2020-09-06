Ajin Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Story, Trailer And What The Show Is All About?

- Advertisement -

Ajin Season 3 is what the fans are currently awaiting. The lovers from all over the world are eagerly waiting for the next season of this anime series. The wait of these fans may get over soon since there is a talk about the production house which they can develop one of the most expected anime show real soon. Polygon Production also published a live-action movie along with the anime series. Both the movie, as well as the anime show, got a huge response and support from the fans.

Ajin: Demi-Human is a Japanese manga series which was then adapted into an anime series and a live-action film by Polygon Pictures. Gamon Sakurai has written and illustrated this manga collection. The anime series debuted back on 16 January 2016. The second season of this anime premiered on 8 October 2016. Both the season is composed of 13 no. of episodes. The founders also left a live-action trilogy movie of Ajin. They released the last movie of Ajin trilogy on 6 May 2016.

Ajin Season 3 Release Date

- Advertisement -

The recent manga quantity of Ajin: Demi-Human released in November 2019. Hence the fans can expect another manga volume to discharge in May or June 2020. But, Polygon Pictures produced no official statement about the release date of Ajin Season 3. But if everything goes well, the fans can expect this anime show to release sometime in 2021.

Ajin Season 3 Cast

Kei Nagai

Satou

Kaito

Kou Nakano

Ajin Season 3 Storyline

In season 3, we can look ahead to Sato’s yield in the position of troops. Additionally, he’s said to have associated with key political leaders of the United States government. Additionally, he promises the United States, which he’ll support him after occupying Japan. It is possible to expect American troops to supply weapons to resist the Ajins. In the end, it’s Kei, Cossie, and Tosaki who have to support Japan to defeat the Ajins. Many other things will go wrong with disclosure.

Ajin: Demi-Human is all about a fictional universe. Seventeen years before the episode of the series, the immortal soldiers known as”celestial warriors” were shown to appear on the battlefields of Africa. These soldiers were called “Ajin” or demihumans and so were immediately considered one of the best discoveries of humankind.

What The Show Is All About?

Ajin: Demi-Human is the story of a boy named Kei Nagai. He is a student, and somehow he discovers about his immortality. The government wants to catch the Ajin and execute unique experiments. Kaito, a childhood friend of Kei, helped him preventing authorities and government workers. An Ajin conflict started to grow for opposing the brutality against them. Kei stopped the movement and took out the Ajin leader, Satou. Kei finds out their final purpose, which is to use the dispute to make an army of immortal to take over and rule the world.

Ajin Season 3 Trailer