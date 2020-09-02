Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And You Can Expect The Supernatural Series

- Advertisement -

It is a Japanese Supernatural anime series made by Gamon Sakurai. It’s based on the manga series ‘Ajin‘ exemplified by Tsuina Miura. Their first release came in March 2012. The manga became so successful and popular one of the fans in no time, which left the producers to announce their strategies to adapt the manga into an anime movie trilogy in January 2015. Since it got more popular, it planned to keep the supernatural story with an anime collection. The 1st season was premiered in January 2016 and another arrived in October 2016. Since that time, the fans are still expecting the new season to be released.

Ajin Season 3 Release Date

Following the previous two seasons of Ajin: Demi-Human ended on a cliffhanger, fans started to await the premiere date of the 3rd Season. However, as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the production works were at stake. So, Polygon Pictures have made no official statements on when Ajin Season 3 will release. But you can expect the supernatural series to be out somewhere around 2021.

Ajin Season 3 Cast

The voice cast(English) associates for Ajin: Demi-Human is Johnny Yong Bosch as Kei Nagai, Bryce Papenbrook as Kaito, Griffin Burn, as Ko Nakano, Pete Sepenuk as Sato, Keith Silverstein as Koji Tanaka, and Todd Haberkorn as Yu Tosaki.

Ajin Season 3 Plot

In Season 3 of Ajin: Demi-Human, we anticipate Satou to come back in the U.S troops’ confinement. Moreover, he’s said to have made partnerships with prominent political figures of the United States government. Also, he claims to the U.S he will encourage them politically after shooting Japan. We can expect the U.S troops to provide weapons to fight the Ajins. Eventually, Kei, Kosabe, and Tosaki has to support Japan to conquer the Ajins.

Ajin Season 3 Trailer