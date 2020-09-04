Home Entertainment Ajin Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Information
Ajin Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Ajin Season 3 is talking about one of the fans of the Western Manga Series. Talks are doing the rounds about the development of season 3 quite soon.

Ajin: Demi-Human is a Japanese manga series. Gamon Sakurai is the author and illustrator of this sequence. Polygon Pictures created the series into a 3D animated film trilogy. The trilogy was created from November 2015 to September 2016. It was also adapted into an anime series from Polygon Picture. The first season of the show aired from January to April 2016. The next season of this series aired on 8th October 2018. A live-action movie dependent on the series was also released on 30th September 2017.

Ajin Season 3 Release Date

It has been more than three years since the previous season of Ajin. But the fans are still awaiting the release of Ajin Season 3 with the same enthusiasm and hype as they were in 2017. Regrettably, there is still no official confirmation of a release date yet. But according to sources that the conversation is on for the development of the following season around the production homes. Therefore, we may expect an official announcement shortly. We might go on and hope for a third season somewhere in 2021.

Ajin Season 3 Plot

The series follows a boy called Kei Nagai. He discovers he’s Ajin when he has injured in a traffic collision. Ajin is a small number of individuals who can regenerate, allowing them to recover from wounds in a matter of seconds.

Ajins are believed dangerous and inhuman by the standard public. The government catches them in the name of protecting them instead rely on them to get cruel and inhuman experiments. So the Ajins who’ve escaped from clutches of the authorities are flex exacting revenge. But, Kei who wanted to stay away from this Ajin-human conflict must make an agreement with the Japanese government in exchange for his freedom.

Throughout the release of the second season, there wasn’t enough material available for the story’s next arc. But with the release of the current bulk in November 2019, there’s more than sufficient for a third season.

Ajin Season 3 Cast

Some of these series’ voice cast members comprise of

  1. Kei Nagai voiced by Mamoru Miyano in Japanese and Johnny Yong Bosch in English
  2. Kaito voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoyo in Japanese and Bryce Papenbrook in English
  3. Ko Nakano voiced by Jun Fukuyama in Japanese and Griffin Burn in English
  4. Sato voiced by Hochu Otsuka in Japanese and Pete Sepenuk in English
  5. Koji Tanaka voiced by Daisuke Hirakawa in Japanese and Keith Silverstein in English
  6. Yu Tosaki voiced by Takahiro Sakurai in Japanese and Todd Haberkorn in English

Ajin Season 3 Trailer

