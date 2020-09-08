Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Here Are The All Latest Regarding It

- Advertisement -

Ajin Season 3 talks about one of the Lovers of the Japanese Manga Series. Discussions are doing the rounds about the development of season 3 pretty soon.

Ajin: Demi-Human is a Japanese manga series. Gamon Sakurai is the writer and illustrator of this sequence. Polygon Pictures made the series into a 3D animated film trilogy. The trilogy was created from November 2015 to September 2016. It was adapted into an anime series from Polygon Picture. The first season of the series aired from January on April 2016. The second season of the series aired on 8th October 2018. A live-action film based on the show was also released on 30th September 2017.

Ajin Season 3 Release Date

Following the previous two seasons of the show left us at a cliffhanger, folks began to wait for the release of the next series. However, due to the worldwide global pandemic COVID-19, the production works were at stake. Ajin: Demi-Human’s current manga volume released this November 2019. Moreover, we can expect the next manga quantity to start in June or May 2020. However, the Polygon Pictures produced no official announcements on the release season of Ajin Season 3. But you can expect the release date of the series to be somewhere around 2021. I am hoping that all of us will hear decent news on the releasing sooner!

Ajin Season 3 Cast

The voice cast(English) members for Ajin: Demi-Human is Johnny Yong Bosch as Kei Nagai, Bryce Papenbrook as Kaito, Griffin Burn as Ko Nakano, Pete Sepenuk as Sato, Keith Silverstein as Koji Tanaka, and Todd Haberkorn as Yu Tosaki.

Ajin Season 3 Plot

In Season 3 of Ajin: Demi-Human, we expect Satou to come back in the confinement of their U.S troops. Moreover, he’s thought to have made partnerships with prominent political figures of the United States government. Additionally, he promises to the U.S he will support them politically after capturing Japan. We can anticipate the U.S troops to supply weapons to fight the Ajins. Eventually, Kei, Kosabe, and Tosaki has to support Japan to defeat the Ajins.

Ajin Season 3 Trailer