Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Upcoming Update

- Advertisement -

It is a Japanese Supernatural anime series made by Gamon Sakurai. It’s based on the manga series ‘Ajin‘ exemplified by Tsuina Miura. Their first release came in March 2012. The manga became so powerful and popular among those fans very quickly, which left the productions to announce their strategies to adapt the manga to an anime movie trilogy in January 2015. Because it got more popular, it planned to maintain the supernatural story with an arcade collection. The 1st year was established in January 2016, and the other came in October 2016. Since that moment, the fans are still expecting the new season to be released.

Ajin Season 3: Release Date

After the previous two seasons of Ajin: Demi-Human ended on a cliffhanger, fans began to await the premiere date of the 3rd Season. However, as a consequence of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the production works were at stake. So, Polygon Pictures have made no official announcements on when Ajin Season 3 will release. However, you can expect the supernatural series to be outside somewhere around 2021.

- Advertisement -

Ajin Season 3: Cast

The voice cast(English) partners for Ajin: Demi-Human is Johnny Yong Bosch as Kei Nagai, Bryce Papenbrook as Kaito, Griffin Burn, as Ko Nakano, Pete Sepenuk as Sato, Keith Silverstein as Koji Tanaka, and Todd Haberkorn as Yu Tosaki.

Ajin Season 3: Plot

In Season 3 of Ajin: Demi-Human, we expect Satou to return from the U.S troops’ confinement. Moreover, he is said to have made partnerships with prominent political figures of the United States government. Also, he claims to the U.S he will encourage them after shooting Japan. We can expect that the U.S troops to supply weapons to resist the Ajins. Finally, Kei, Kosabe, and Tosaki has to encourage Japan to conquer Ajins.

Ajin Season 3: Trailer