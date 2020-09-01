Home TV Series Netflix Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status
TV SeriesNetflix

Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status

By- Ajeet Kumar
Back in 2016, Polygon Pictures developed an anime show titled Ajin. Hiroyuki Seshita and Hiroaki Andō direct it. The series is made by Hiroshi Kamei, Yoshihiko Yamazaki, Kōtarō Sudō, Hideyuki Saitō, and Masaya Saitō. Hiroshi Seko pens it and audio handled by Yugo Kanno. The initial season of the anime series was released back on January 16, 2016. Then, another season was also released on September 23, 2016. Both seasons received a good response from the critics, especially for its animation quality.

The series can also be available to see on Netflix.

Fans are demanding a third season for a very long time; they want to know if they will get it or not. So keep reading to know about it:

Renewal Status Of Ajin Season 3

So it has been a very long time when the next season of the anime series introduced. But Polygon Pictures not renewed yet the show for a third season. But that does not mean that we’ll not get it. The two seasons of Ajin proved very considerably successful. Audiences gave so much love into the anime show, and the evaluations were high for this.

It had been reported that Polygon Pictures covertly working on a third-season once they published the last live-action picture of Ajin. So we could still anticipate a third season to happen later on.

Release Date of Ajin Season 3

It’s been over three years since the previous season of Ajin. But the lovers are still awaiting the release of Ajin Season 3 with the same excitement and hype since they were in 2017. Unfortunately, there’s still no official confirmation of a release date yet. But according to sources that the conversation is around for the development of the following season around the manufacturing homes. Therefore, we might expect an official announcement shortly. We might go on and hope for a third season somewhere in 2021.

Cast

The voice cast(English) members for Ajin: Demi-Human is Johnny Yong Bosch as Kei Nagai, Bryce Papenbrook as Kaito, Griffin Burn as Ko Nakano, Pete Sepenuk as Sato, Keith Silverstein as Koji Tanaka and Todd Haberkorn as Yu Tosaki.

Story Of Ajin

The anime series tells the story of a high school student who finds he is a demi-human being, which everyone called an Ajin. Then the boy ends up a refugee on the run due to his powers.

