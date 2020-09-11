AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Needs To know?

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen Season 2: AJ and the Queen is an American comedy-drama web Tv series Made by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King. It was released on Netflix on January 10, 2020. It is based upon the story of Ruby Red, bigger than life but down on her luck drag queen that wanders from club to club in America together with her sidekick AJ, which had been recently orphaned.

As both travel from 1 place to another, Ruby’s notion of acceptance and love changes the people and assists them to remain better.

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Renewal

- Advertisement -

After the first season has established, everyone’s eager to understand about Season 2. Netflix has not yet revived the series for Season two. Even though the series is full of drama and entertainment, it follows along with a great deal of controversies.

Taking into consideration all those details, Netflix is to decide. If it’s renewed for one more season, it may be accessible to us by mid-2021. Let’s cross our fingers for the next calendar year.

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Release Date

As details say that Netflix hasn’t revived second season yet, we cannot say anything about the release date. Expecting positive if the series receives a renewal, we can anticipate the launch in early 2022.

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Cast

The show star casts RuPaul Charles as Robert Lincoln Lee/ Ruby red, Izzy G. as AJ Douglas, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis Bell/Cocoa Butter, Katerina Tannenbaum as Brianna Douglas AJ’s mom as the main characters.

We may expect these main characters to have a comeback in second season also. Nothing is encouraged about the Cast yet due to the uncertainty of the season.

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Plot

The following year is very likely to pick up from where the first season left off. Louis bangs into another man and Officer Kennedy. AJ is angry at his mother. The couple’s last events of this series indicate that Season 2 will be based on Robert returning to 10 years AJ.