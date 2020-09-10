Home Entertainment AJ And The Queen Season 2: Netflix Cancellation And Renewal Release Date,...
AJ And The Queen Season 2: Netflix Cancellation And Renewal Release Date, Cast, Plot, Everything A Fan Needs To know?

By- Alok Chand
AJ and the Queen Season 2: AJ and the Queen is an American comedy-drama web Tv series Made by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King. It premiered on Netflix on January 10, 2020. It’s based upon the story of Ruby Red, larger than life but down on her luck drag queen who wanders from club to club in America with her sidekick AJ, that had been recently orphaned.

AJ And The Queen Season 2

As both travel from 1 spot to another, Ruby’s concept of love and acceptance changes the people and helps them stay better.

Season 2: Renewal

After the first season has premiered, everybody’s eager to know about Season 2. Netflix has not yet revived the show for Season 2. Although the series is full of drama and entertainment, it follows along a lot of controversies.

Taking into consideration all these details, Netflix is to decide. If it’s renewed for another season, it may be available to us by mid-2021. Let’s cross our fingers for the next year.

Season 2: Release Date

As details state that Netflix hasn’t renewed another season yet, we cannot say anything about the release date. Expecting positive if the show receives a renewal, we could anticipate the launching in ancient 2022.

AJ And The Queen: Cancellation

The series was canceled on precisely the same year of release on March 6, 2020. The reason for cancellation is anticipated as the ongoing controversies related to the show.

AJ And The Queen: Cast

The show star casts RuPaul Charles as Robert Lincoln Lee/ Ruby red, Izzy G. as AJ Douglas, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis Bell/Cocoa Butter, Katerina Tannenbaum as Brianna Douglas AJ’s mother as the main characters.

We may expect these main characters to have a comeback in the next season also. Nothing is supported about the cast yet on account of the uncertainty of the season.

AJ And The Queen Season 2: Plot

The following season is very likely to pick up from where the first season left off. Louis bangs into a different man and Officer Kennedy. AJ is mad at his mommy. The couple’s last events of this series imply that Season 2 will be according to Robert returning to ten years AJ.

AJ And Also The Queen: Reviews

The show is reviewed as a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s an average rating of 5.39/10. On Metacritic, it has managed to receive 46/100. Overall the show holds mixed reviews.

Alok Chand

