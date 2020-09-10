After Life Season 3: Release Date, Cast Plot, Do We Have An Official Trailer? What Is The Expected Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Afterlife season 3, After Life is a British net series filled with dark comedy and drama. It’s created, written, produced, and directed by one mastermind — Ricky Gervais, who is also among the series’s cast members.

AFTERLIFE PREMISE

Following Life follows the journey of a journalist for a local paper named Tony. Tony led an everyday life before his wife died of breast cancer. This trauma turned his life upside down as he went on to feel that the whole planet was faulty for causing his wife’s death.

Then he decides to punish the entire world by doing everything he desires and functioning life his manner. He thought of it as some; superpower’, but thing shift with time. He’s taken over by kindness and generosity. People around him reveal him towards him to make him a better man!

AFTERLIFE SEASON 3

The show aired on 8 March 2019 on Netflix. In April 2020, the show system released the second season of this show, and by its end, the founder also revived the series for a third season.

So for all requesting the confirmation of this third season of Later Life,” Yess! The show must go on” (not possible, although we’d love to see it happen). So let us find out some additional information for the show —

AFTERLIFE SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

The announcement for the season was created about March 2020. But following March, the global pandemic spread wildly that forced lockdown around the world. So there is no chance that filming or production functions have started.

It would push around September to begin working on what we know we cannot watch this season unless some miracle happens. The anticipated dates are around 2021, so we will have to wait nearly a year for the new year. We’ve got our fingers crossed and hoping that all this is worth the wait.

AFTERLIFE SEASON 3 CAST

Ricky Gervais as Tony

Penelope Wilton as Anne

Ashley Jensen as Emma

Tom Basden as Matt

Tone Ways as Lenny’