- Advertisement -

Africa is doing better than each other continent, both when it comes to the amount of cases and the number of deaths.

Africa

Scientists can not explain why the region has not seen massive outbreaks like other continents,

- Advertisement -

but they do have one theory that may explain the growth of the local coronavirus outbreak.

Previous ailments with human coronaviruses that cause the common cold might have provided additional protection against COVID-19 to African

countries in contrast to other countries.

The hypothesis has not yet been verified with scientific data.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 26.35 million individuals , with only four countries accounting for over 15 million cases.

The US surprised the world as it rose into the top spot in multiple COVID-19 statistics, both for the entire number of confirmed cases and the amount of deaths.

Ever since that time, no other country has surpassed America.

But scientists that are analyzing the pandemic have also identified the following surprise of this pandemic.

Some expected the African continent to be influenced most heavily from the virus, but that was not the case.

South Africa stands out as soon as it comes to the number of total cases, with almost 631,000 infections.

But fewer than 15,000 people have died of COVID-19.

These figures are puzzling scientists looking to understand how the virus acts and how it can be beaten.

The hypothesis that poverty should have a significant impact on the spread of the virus doesn’t stand when it comes to the entire African continent.

Developing countries like Brazil and India showed that the virus couldn’t be contained once it reached densely populated, but poor neighbourhoods.

Experts expected the exact same thing to happen in Africa, however, it did not.

Since BBC News explains, even though those amounts are significantly underreported, Africa still has it much better than other continents at the moment.

“I believed we were heading towards a catastrophe, a complete meltdown,” Professor Shabir Madhi informed BBC News.

The country’s top virologist echoed what others should have thought about the African American coronavirus outbreak

However, South Africa’s passing rate is nearly seven times lower than in the united kingdom.

Salim Abdool Karim, the head of the nation’s COVID-19 response group, advised BBC that

“most African countries don’t have a peak,” that is surprising. “I really don’t know why.

He clarified that variables like population density would be a critical factor that could favour the fast spread of the illness within the African continent.

Crowding in poverty-stricken areas makes social distancing all but impossible,

and that raises the threat of COVID-19 spreading.

One theory that may explain the disparity between Africa and other continents worries the total age of the population.

Generally, the population of Africa is younger than in regions hardest-hit from COVID-19.

Another theory will seem familiar to those who have been following coronavirus developments closely.

Some researchers have revealed that other human coronaviruses which cause common colds can elicit an immune reaction that may protect COVID-19.

South African researchers moved to work on that thought, attempting to analyze five-year-old blood samples that were conserved by a flu vaccine trial in Soweto

The strategy was to look for any signs that would explain why the African continent is faring much better against the disease than others.

These samples were jeopardize by technical problems that put a halt to the research.

But the idea stands.

The same crowded neighbourhoods that would cause the rapid spread of different coronaviruses may have protected the people from SARS-CoV-2.

“it is a theory. Some amount of preexisting cross-protective resistance…

might explain why the outbreak didn’t unfold [the way it did in other parts of the world],” Mahdi said.

“The security may be more intense in highly populate areas, in African settings.

“I can not think of anything else which would clarify the amounts of completely asymptomatic people we are seeing.

The amounts are completely unbelievable,” he said.

But if that hypothesis is right, why have Brazil and India seen massive COVID-19 surges in the past couple of months?

Karim warned that even considering the development of the pandemic on the continent up to now, Africa isn’t out of the woods.

“I’m not sure whether one day the epidemic is going to spread like mad ,” he explained.