Actor Chris Hemsworth who played Thor in several MCU movies, including the Avengers movies,

Actor

said that the upcoming Thor movie is not the type of MCU film you say goodbye to this brand.

The remark is an indication that Hemsworth is prepared to continue playing with Thor in other MCU movies,

which he is gunning to get a more iconic departure, like what occurred to other original Avengers.

Three of those six original Avengers have been sacrificed in Avengers:

Endgame and 2 of them ended their contract with Marvel in the procedure.

Black Widow and Iron Man died in the movie, while Captain America retired to another timeline to live the life that he never got into in the primary MCU reality.

However, as far as people in Marvel’s world understand, Steve Rogers has also died in the battle against Thanos.

Of the actors playing these 3 iconic characters, it’s just Robert Downey Jr.

and Chris Evans that ended their conduct with Marvel, and both actors have said several times that they’re not reprising their roles.

Scarlett Johansson will play with Nat one more time at the approaching Dark Widow,

but that’s a prequel, meaning she’s still dead in 2023, the brand new present of this MCU.

This leaves us with three additional first Avengers who will continue to appear in the MCU.

Eventually, they will all be replace, but one isn’t ready to retire.

The best thing about it is the way he said it, suggesting his next appearance won’t be in a movie worthy of his untimely demise, or even retirement.

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo),

and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are the three remaining original Avengers.

Clint Barton will pass on the Hawkeye baton to Kate Bishop from the Hawkeye TV series,

while Ruffalo already confirmed that he’s been speaking with Marvel execs for future Hulk appearances. Hemsworth will play the God of Thunder one more time in Thor:

Love and Thunder, where he’ll allegedly give the Thor role to Natalie Portman.

But only since Thor has seen a massive transformation from Thor:

Ragnarok through Endgame, the character might seem in MCU past Thor 4.

The information comes from Hemsworth himself,

who also advise Polish Magazine Elle Man (via Variety) that he’s not done with the role.

Here is his answer he gave when he was ask he will retire following the upcoming Thor episode (emphasis ours): re you crazy?

! I am not going into any retirement period.

Thor is far too young for that.

He is only 1,500 years old. It is not a film I saygoodbye to this brand. At least I hope .

Thor is far too young to retire, yes.

And he’s not fat enough to have to avoid battles.

Put it differently, movies such as Infinity War and Endgame offer ideal exists to those iconic characters,

Put it differently, movies such as Infinity War and Endgame offer ideal exists to those iconic characters,

whether it’s real death or retirement. Infinity War killed Heimdall, and the first Loki and Gamora.

The versions of Loki and Gamora which will continue to appear at Stage 4 will be characters from different realities.

Endgame attracted the death of prominent personalities, including Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thanos — villains count too.

Cap retired after his final mission.

Thor embarked on a new journey, freed of the huge Thanos problem.

His interview with his mother also settled another significant disappointment in his life,

his inability to lead the people he was suppose to take care of.

Thor will have the ability to live life and find who he is suppose to be moving forward.

However, does he have a future in Avengers past Endgame?Actor

The fact that Thor 4 is”definitely not a movie that [he says] goodbye to the brand” is excellent news for fans.

means Hemsworth wants some more significant exit, very similar to the other Avengers.

Ultimately, it’s up to Marvel to decide how it will get rid of Thor now that Portman will wear that hammer.

And what the old Thor could do to help the Avengers. Buthopefully, Hemsworth’s exit from the MCU will be as epic as others.

The actor’s statement does not make Love and Thunder a lousy movie.

In the end, Thor 4 just has to perform better than the first two installments in the franchise, and that’s a very low bar.

And it happens that Hemsworth thinks the new movie is much funnier than Ragnarok.

Here’s what he had to say about Taika Waikiki’s script to the upcoming Thor movie:

After reading the script, I can say that I’m very excited.

There will be a great deal of love and a great deal of lightning in this creation.

Obviously, I can not show anything about the storyline. However, to satisfy your interest, I will say that reading the script,

I had a great deal more pleasure than on Thor Ragnarok, which reveals something because that film was brilliant.