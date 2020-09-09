Aashram Season 2: Release Date, Returning Cast And Are You Excited To Watch Season 2 ?

- Advertisement -

Aashram Part 1 / Season 1 ended in a cliffhanger minute with Babaji trying to persuade Babita to be a part of the inner circle or else suffer the fate of others who didn’t obey him. Bobby Deol’s functionality as Baba was very persuasive and at the conclusion of Season 1 it was revealed that Aashram Part 2 / Season 2 will be release soon.

Aashram Season 2 Release Date

A short teaser was set up at the end of season 1 of Aashram where it reveals Babita taking up Baba’s deal and continuing her illegal relationship to gain power and freedom. Tridha Choudhury because Babita has given a convincing performance though we get disheartened by her actions her performance is overall valued.

Aashram Season 2 is expected to release in March 2021, though Prakash Jha or his team doesn’t announce the date. They desired to find that the reply of Aashram Part 1 / Season 1 before deciding on releasing Part 2.

Aashram Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Aashram will revolve round Baba (preacher) known as ‘Baba Nirala.’. This season will revolve around the truth unraveling about Baba’s past and how he became this well known Baba from a simpleton. Pammi will also have a huge role to play in Part 2 of Aashram Meanwhile, Darshan Kumaar, the celebrity observed in’Mary Kom’ and ‘NH10’ before, is a cop in this sequence. Furthermore, he is adamant about unraveling the truth behind the skeletons and dead bodies recovered by the Asharam’s property. It appears to be a murder mystery.

Will Aashram Returning With Season 2 On Mx Player?

The series is simple to access and you can quickly watch it on MX Player. The entertaining series will be revolving round baba Nirala played by Bobby Deol. The second season will reveal the facts and Karmas of baba Nirala. Aaditi Pohankar will also be playing a key role in season 2.

Are you excited to watch season 2 of Aashram?

Tell us in the comment section and don't cast to present your review of this initial season that recently hit the MX Player.