Aashram Season 2: Officially Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Would Like To know About The Show

Aashram released on MX player in August 2020. Prakash Jha directed and produced this series under his production banner which become a significant hit with more than 100 million views per week.

In fact, this piece of work was valued by a big audience who showed love and support in addition to the demand for a second run. So, will Aashram be renew for another season? Here are the most recent updates concerning this series.

Aashram Season 2 Release Date

It’s official that this Web series will be renewed for a season 2. Recently, the makers of Aashram release two trailers to get a reaction and a response from viewers in order to check how they do before making a decision about premiering season 2.

Considering the fact that they released two trailers already, fans are anticipating the second season to start very shortly. Though production haven’t declared the exact official premiere date, we anticipate that Aashram Season 2 will be released some where in March 2021.

Aashram Season 2 Plot

At the first season, the ending was a major cliffhanger using Babaji persuading Babita to join his inner circle, or else there’ll be consequences.

Whereas in season 2, we are discovering the truth about Baba’s previous and that which made him that he is now, in addition to seeing more of Pammi. Additionally, Darshan Kumaar will be a cop who is dedicated to solving the murder mysteries of their skeletons in Asharam’s property.

Aashram Season 2 Cast

It should come as no surprise that the lead characters of season 1 will be reprising their roles. Therefore, we will be seeing:

Adhyayan Suman as Tinka Singh

Tushar Pandey as Satti

Darshan Kumar as Ujagar Singh

Sachin Shroff as Hukum Singh

Vikram Kochhar as Sadhu

Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala

Tridha Chaudhary as Babita

Anupriya Goenka as Dr. Natasha

Aditi Pohankar as Pammi