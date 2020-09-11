Home Lifestyle A Wisconsin Farmer Chose To Plant Flowers Over 22 Acres
Lifestyle

A Wisconsin Farmer Chose To Plant Flowers Over 22 Acres

By- Akanksha Ranjan
A Wisconsin farmer chose to plant flowers over 22 acres of property in the hopes of spreading some cheer at a year.

 

A Wisconsin

Scott Thompson planted over 2 million sunflowers and countless other blossoms along with his farmland and welcomed visitors to enjoy the flowering plants.

The response has been so positive that Thompson says he intends on continuing the trend next year.

2020 has been a pretty dreadful year no matter where you reside. Political upheaval, social injustices,

and obviously a global pandemic are all contributing to a general feeling of unease among all people.

But there could be one place on Earth that will not cause you to want to curl up into a ball before the year is finished, and it appears to be in a Wisconsin farmer’s area.

Scott Thompson’s farm is located in the southeastern corner of the country, and it functions as a”pick-your-own” affair with berries,

raspberries, and pumpkins, based on the season.

This summer, he decided to take things in another way and planted flowers, such as more than 2 million sunflowers, across 22 acres.

We did it… and we just kept building,” Thompson informed CNN in an interview.

“As the season went on, the pandemic never went anywhere…

and we thought people might be looking for something to do,

and also what a fantastic approach to social space and… smile.”

The fields of flowers are massive, and approximately one-third of them are yet to blossom, so there’s still plenty of happiness to anticipate in the forthcoming weeks.

You can see the magnificent photos on CNN.

Along with sunflowers, Thomas stuffed areas with Mexican sunflowers as well as wildflowers.

As you might imagine, it is a pretty pleasant place to be on a bright day,

and folks have flocked to the areas for their dose of happiness.

Those who visit the farm are all welcome to take as much as a dozen sunflowers house with them, helping spread the cheer to houses throughout the region.

With 22 acres worth of flowers, there’s plenty of space for individuals to come

and revel in the flowering crops while still maintaining a safe distance from other people,

which makes it the perfect pandemic hangout.

But while the stunt helped inspire Thompson to plant the massive fields of flowers in the first place, ‘

‘ he says the reaction from the public has been so overwhelming that he plans on continuing the trend in years ahead,

regardless of the pandemic being halted.

We’re all searching for reasons to smile this season,

and they are coming few and far between.

A farm filling its field with blossoms may seem to be a small gesture,

but it’s having a big effect on people.

It’s a great reminder that there are things we could all be doing to make life a little less stressful for our fellow humans;

we have to understand where to apply ourselves to make that happen.

Akanksha Ranjan

