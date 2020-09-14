- Advertisement -

A study paper about the Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota that has been held back in August attracted enormous media attention when it was printed,

A study

because of its claim that more than a quarter of a million coronavirus instances in the US were attributable to supporters of their rally.

However, new research suggests that paper may have gone too far in attempting to make its case,

with researchers at Johns Hopkins arguing in a recent report which the model supporting that original newspaper was”relatively feeble ”

The roughly 266,000 coronavirus cases the original paper blamed on the Sturgis rally represented 19 percent of new coronavirus cases in the US for August.

This gathering brought a few hundred thousand people together who seemed (at least from information reports)

to have a devil-may-care mindset toward social distancing and wearing face masks?

A research published by researchers in the middle for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University, rocketed around the Internet earlier this month that,

among other things, attributed more than a quarter of a million coronavirus cases to this 1 rally.

Making the rally one of these things we call a”super spreader” occasion —

one whose effects are brought into even starker relief when you believe that for August, the US listed 1.4 million COVID-19 cases.

The study blames some 266,000 of those on the Sturgis bike rally,

which would mean this one occasion was in charge of a whopping 19 percent of the COVID-19 cases reported for the full US last month.

Spoiler alert: Let us say, South Dakota Gov.

Kristi Noem blasted this research as”fiction,” and without dismissing its findings entirely,

she does sort of have a point.

It should probably wake up many people who were initially freaked out by the research’s findings to find out that while

yes, the right-wing editorial opinion section of The Wall Street Journal has poked holes from the poll in recent days, so has everything and everyone from Slate

(which includes a decidedly leftist bent) to Johns Hopkins University researchers in addition to Ashish K. Jha.

Before we dive to the re-evaluation of this study, though,

let us rewind the tape a couple of weeks and replay some of the breathless media policy that parroted the research’s findings to label the Sturgis rally a COVID-19 super spreader event —

coverage which came from sources that many news consumers would consider authoritative. In summary, what the study claimed to find was the next.

According to mobile phone information that pointed to where the rally-goers came from and where they moved back home to,

the investigators plotted coronavirus instance increases in those areas both pre- and post- the rally.

This led to lots of a-ha, see, we told you media policy.

Flout the necessary protective steps that health officials have been repeating for months, collect in large audiences and refuse to wear a face mask —

and, well, you may wind up being responsible for 19 percent of coronavirus instances in a specific month.

Or maybe more, who knows!

These findings, needless to say, have begun to be picked apart in recent days.

A recent piece from the decidedly left-leaning Mother Jones, by way of example, gave credence to the basis of the WSJ editorial

(although without agreeing with it outright):

“I was open to (the WSJ bit ) for a couple of reasons,” the Mother Jones writer explained.

“First, like a lot of COVID-19 study, this analysis was released quickly and without peer evaluation

Secondly, the figure of 266,000 did look awfully high given that the timeframe and the amount of infections attributed to real attendees.

Thus, even though I normally don’t waste my time with Journal editorials, this time I did.”

On Jha’s point about the fact that while he disputes the finding of 266,000 cases, he still stresses the rally wasn’t benign, but there’s very little reason to deny this.

A paper released by a team from Johns Hopkins University on Friday claims that same thing —

that the rally no doubt contributed to in the minimum a localized increases of cases in South Dakota (and probably beyond).

While the new paper also argued that,

in precisely the same time, it’s hard to follow rally attendees back into their residence in, say, Los Angeles County

(where, mind you, coronavirus was spreading like wildfire) and feature some post-rally growth there into the Sturgis attendees.

“The case data reveal relatively stable trends ahead of the occasion and apparent changes around the event,

with very little reason to believe that the fluctuations in cases might have been due to anything but the event,”

the Johns Hopkins researchers note in their paper.

“The overall conclusions that the Sturgis occasion caused a big increase in COVID-19 cases

and infections are most likely to be relatively robust to this particular statistical methodologies utilized.”

Nevertheless, they continue to note that the research cited above that attracted much media coverage includes a”relatively weak”

version which was utilize to arrive at its findings,

which should be”interprete cautiously.” For one thing, this brand new paper notes, I

t is probable the Sturgis rally triggere many individuals linked to it to get a coronavirus test. And that analyzing increase could explain a rise in cases —

with those evaluations identifying asymptomatic people who might not have realized they had COVID-19, for example.

“There is proof in that paper that Sturgis increased infections across the United States,” Elizabeth Stuart,

a statistician and associate dean at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who examined

the San Diego centre’s research, told CBS MoneyWatch. “But do I believe that number is 200,000 or more? I am no