Corona

A scary new study affects what we know about the way COVID-19 spreads.

By- Pooja Das
COVID-19

A scary new study affects what we know about the way COVID-19 spreads.
More coronavirus studies show the chance of COVID-19 spread through the atmosphere, further demonstrating that aerosol transmission should be a serious concern.

A study from China showed that atmosphere exhaled by COVID-19

patients could comprise high viral loads and that breathing may play a part in coronavirus transmission.

A different study by the Netherlands emphasized the importance of proper ventilation in restricting the spread of this virus.

coronavirus

You’ve probably heard lately that the book coronavirus can spread throughout the atmosphere.

That is because the World Health Organization (WHO) eventually acknowledged the threat, albeit reluctantly,

just as an increasing number of studies have shown proof that aerosols from infected individuals can contain enough virus to transmit the disorder.

Scientists have yet to determine what amount of viral

load in the atmosphere is sufficient to infect patients, however the message is clear.

face masks

The use of face masks in indoor settings can make a massive difference,

and venting may want to be studied to help avoid the spread of the virus.

Researchers

Researchers measured the exhaled breath of COVID-19 patients

and discovered that they can exhale millions of viral RNA

particles each hour in the early phases of their disease.

That’s a huge development that surely needs more study.

PCR tests

The researchers utilized regular PCR tests to identify

the virus and required samples from 242 surfaces in quarantine hotels, hospitals, and private belongings.

Viral RNA was also found in an air ventilation duct which was found below a patient’s mattress.

The surfaces which were touched by health care staff only accounted for 2.6% of positive tests.

Other characters, including most handles and phones, tested negative.

disease spreads

However, the researchers feel that the findings prove that the disease spreads

mostly via aerosols instead of droplets, which would be the bigger particles which are ejected when coughing and sneezing.

The analysis didn’t prove actual infectivity or transmission

, so more study is definitely required.

Another research by the Netherlands also furthers the case for aerosol transmission.

Dutch investigators documented a COVID-19 outbreak

that occurred after the country had flattened the curve.

air conditioning system

The researchers explained that a kind of air conditioning system

might be to blame for a bunch of coronavirus patients in the ward of a psychiatric association.

None of the 95 residents and 106 workers in another six communities tested positive.

These scientists think that the venting system
in that ward has contributed to the epidemic.
The wise AC unit would only refresh the atmosphere as soon as an indoor carbon dioxide sensor indicated elevated amounts
. Because of this, the AC unit recirculated the exact same unfiltered
air for more extended periods.
The other six wards had distinct AC systems that refreshed the air frequently.
Viral RNA

Viral RNA was found inside the dust filter of this common living room air conditioners and in four filters from three of eight venting units.

“We suggest that prevention of COVID-19 transmission

should take into consideration the possibility of aerosol transmission in health care facilities

and other buildings in which ventilation systems recirculate unfiltered inside atmosphere,” the authors wrote.

Pooja Das







