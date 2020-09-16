- Advertisement -

A research paper about the Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota which was held back in August attracted massive media attention as it was published,

research

- Advertisement -

due to its claim that more than a quarter of a million coronavirus cases in the US were attributable to supporters of the rally.

However, new research indicates that newspaper could have gone too far in trying to make its case,

with researchers at Johns Hopkins arguing in a recent article the version behind that original paper was”relatively feeble.”

The approximately 266,000 coronavirus instances

the original paper blamed the Sturgis rally represented 19% of all new coronavirus instances in the united states for August.

Bear in mind the Sturgis bike rally which was held in South Dakota back in August.

This gathering attracted a few hundred million people together who appeared

(at least from news reports) to have a devil-may-care attitude toward social distancing and wearing face masks?

A research published by researchers from the middle for Health Economics and Policy Research at San Diego State University,

rocketed across the Web earlier this month that, among other things, attributed more than a quarter of a million coronavirus cases for this one rally.

Making the rally among those things we call a”super spreader” occasion —

one whose effects are attracted into even starker relief when you consider that for August, the US listed 1.4 million COVID-19 instances.

The study blames some 266,000 of these about the Sturgis bike rally,

which would indicate this one event was in charge of a whopping 19% of those COVID-19 cases reported for the total US last month

Spoiler alert: Let’s say, South Dakota Gov.

Kristi Noem blasted this research as”fiction,”

and without dismissing its findings entirely, she does kind of have a point.

It should probably wake up most people who were initially freaked from the study’s findings to learn that while, yes,

the right-wing editorial opinion part of The Wall Street Journal has poked holes from the survey in recent days,

therefore has everything and everyone from Slate (which includes a decidedly leftist bent) to Johns Hopkins University investigators in addition to Ashish K. Jha.

He is an adjunct professor of global health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, as well as a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Before we dive into the re-evaluation of this study, however,

let’s rewind the tape a couple weeks and replay some of the breathless media policy that

parroted the research’s findings to tag the Sturgis rally a COVID-19 super spreader occasion —

coverage that originated from resources that many news consumers would believe authoritative.

In summary, what the study claimed to find was the following.

According to mobile phone data that pointed to where the rally-goers came from and where they went home to

The researchers plotted coronavirus instance increases in these areas both pre- and post- the rally

This led to plenty of a-ha, see, we told you media coverage.

Flout the essential protective measures that health officials have been repeating for months,

collect in massive crowds and refuse to wear a face mask —

and, well, you might wind up being responsible for 19 percent of all coronavirus cases in a given month.

These findings, of course to say, have started to be picked apart lately.

A recent piece from the left-leaning Mother Jones, by way of example,

gave credence to the basis of the WSJ editorial (though without agreeing with it outright):

“I was receptive to (the WSJ bit ) for a couple of reasons,” the Mother Jones writer explained.

“First, like lots of COVID-19 research, this analysis was released quickly and without peer evaluation.

Secondly, the amount of 266,000 did look awfully high given the timeframe and the amount of infections attributed to actual attendees.

So even though I don’t waste my time with Journal editorials, this time I did.

” To Jha’s point regarding the fact that while he disputes the finding of 266,000 cases, he stresses the rally wasn’t benign, but there’s little reason to deny this.

A paper released by a group from Johns Hopkins University on Friday claims that exact same thing —

that the rally no doubt contributed to at the minimum a localized increases of instances from South Dakota (and probably beyond).

While the new paper also argued that, in the exact same time

it is hard to trace rally attendees back to their home in, say, Los Angeles County (where, mind you, coronavirus was already spreading like wildfire)

and feature some post-rally increase there to the Sturgis attendees.

“The instance data reveal relatively stable tendencies ahead of the event and apparent developments around the event,

with very little reason to feel that the fluctuations in cases might have been caused by anything but the event,”

the Johns Hopkins researchers note in their newspaper.

“The overall conclusions that the Sturgis event caused a large increase in COVID-19 instances

and infections are most likely to be relatively robust to the specific statistical methodologies used.”

However, they go on to mention that the study cited above which attracted so much media policy has a”relatively weak”

model that was utilize to arrive at its findings, which should be”interprete carefully.

” For one thing, this new paper notes,

it is likely that the Sturgis rally cause many individuals link to it to receive a coronavirus test.

And that analyzing increase could explain an increase in cases —

with these tests identifying asymptomatic people who may not have realized they had COVID-19, for example.

“But do I feel that number is 200,000 or more? I am not certain.”