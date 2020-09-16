Home Entertainment A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
A Piece of Your Minds Season two: A Piece of Your Minds is a South Korean theatrical TV series created by Studio Dragon and directed by Lee Sang-job along with the scriptwriting of Lee Sook-Yeon. The series holds a fantastic fanbase because of it’s the dramatic story. Season 1 of the love story kind drama show aired from March 23 to April 28, 2020, on the stage of the comprising 12 episodes, each having a runtime of 70 minutes.

Now the fans are excited about the next season 2 of the series, Let’s delve below to know more about the probable outcomes for the season 2 of this sweet Korean drama series.

A part of Your Minds Season 2: When It Will Release?

The season 1 of the series aired this season, beginning from March 23 and ended on April 28, 2020. So far, by the ending of this season , we have not heard much about the season 2 of the series, and since the series ended this season, so it’s pretty much clear that the season 2 of the series will not be there for this season too because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the creation will also be stopped. So we expect to see it in season 2 to be aired directly in the next year, 2021

Cast

So there might be at all times great to listen to concerning the figures for the second season. We can only assume that after and who we’ll observe the brand-new characters inside the upcoming season. The Star castoff A chunk of your thoughts season 22 brings again just a couple of names. So we may have Jung Hae In as Moon Ha Received, Nam Da Reum as Younger-Ha Received, Chae Soo Bin as Internet optimization Woo, Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook, and final or yet not the least, Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho. We want that we may see a few extra characters within the upcoming season.

Plot:

We still don’t have a concept concerning the plot; nevertheless clearly, they may proceed with the story of Season 1 in Season 2 as we see within the prior season that the introductory period of A Piece Of Your Minds hasn’t proven. The younger characters, the sound engineer, and also the computer programmer fall for one another. So will they present that the love between these? Effectively, it’s going to be intriguing. We’re prepared with our soda robes.

Nitesh kumar

