A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Details Check Here

A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Details

By- Nitesh kumar
A Piece of Your Minds Season 2: A Bit of Your Minds is a South Korean theatrical TV series created by Studio Dragon and Led by Lee Sang-job. Alongside the scriptwriting of Lee Sook-yeon. The show holds a good fanbase because of it’s the dramatic story. Season 1 of this love story kind drama series aired from March 23 to April 28, 2020, on the stage of tvN comprising 12 episodes each using a runtime of 70 minutes.

Now the lovers are excited for another season 2 of this show, Let’s delve below to learn more about the probable outcomes for the season 2 of this candy Korean drama series.

Release Date

As we know, the first season has introduced a couple of the thoughts that season 2 got an on-screen from March 23, 2020, to April 28, 2020, on the. Now, so that I think that comparatively, it’s early to say one thing concerning the upcoming season.

The excitement in the crowd is increasing. But still we don’t have any official details about the upcoming season. The makers might know about it. So I am pretty sure that it will be a brand new buy 2021. We have little advice that the most crucial season has not scored a bit sexy. The episodes were diminished from 16 to 12. Therefore we expect it might not become the assortment of these episodes.

A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Who Will Be In The Cast?

Because there are no such upgrades regarding season 2, forecasting about the cast is pretty much a challenging job for all, but we expect to see the exact same model again in the season 2 of this sequence. The Season 1 cast was:

  • Jung Hae-in at the Function of Moon Ha-won
  • Chae Soo-bin saw as Han Seo-woo
  • Lee Ha-na in the Function of Moon Soon-ho
  • Kim Sung-kyu viewed as Kang In-Wook.
  • Woo Ji-hyun seen as Bae Jin-hwan
  • Ye Soo-Jung at the role of Eun Soo-Jung

Plot

As of now, we do not know a lot about the plot, but we can say that this may be e a continuation from the first season. The first season was an introductory portion of A Piece of Your Minds. The first season revolves around an audio engineer and a computer developer who fell in love with one another, and we still don’t know the discourse of the love story. We expect to see these folks falling in love deeply in the new season. We could see a love story going in the ideal direction.

