A new study details another asymptomatic manifestation of the coronavirus infection which could infect COVID-19.

The coronavirus may not lead to further symptoms, but researchers think the finding could help with future screening and therapy protocols.

We have been living with the novel coronavirus for nearly nine months now, however we haven’t learned all of its secrets.

But scientists continue to discover new facts concerning the pathogen’s effects on the human body,

and this may be used to think of new policies which may help contain the spread of this disease.

These revelations may, of course, also lead to therapies that accelerate recovery time.

The newest COVID-19 secret comes in Hong Kong,

in which scientists have discovered a side effect you might not even be aware of,

whether or not you get a symptomatic or asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

The scientists looked at stool samples from COVID-19 patients

and discovered the virus was present in the Gut without inducing gastrointestinal symptoms.

The virus may survive even longer at the Gut than at the lungs,

and it could continue to spread even after the airways are rid of the virus.

COVID-19 is regarded as a respiratory disorder that primarily affects the lungs,

even though the virus has an immediate impact on other organs such as the rich method of blood vessels in the human body, the heart, and the brain.

Researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong published their findings in the medical journal Gut,

through Bloomberg, concluding that the results are somewhat troubling.

Still, they could also help physicians find new ways to diagnose COVID-19 faster.

The researchers looked at stool samples from 15 patients and found that seven of these had a disease found.

Three patients continued to show an active infection from the Gut seven days following PCR tests began coming back for COVID-19.

The finding"highlights the importance of long-term

and the threat of potential fecal-oral viral transmissions,” Siew Chien Ng said in a statement.

Patients who are announced cured after negative nasal swab tests may still theoretically infect other people via fecal-oral contact when

the virus continues to multiply inside the Gut.

Past research has proven that aerosols in toilets might spread the disease to other individuals sharing the same restroom with an infected person.

The college has offered free screening stool tests to travellers arriving at the airport as March, and the app seems to work.

They detected six infected children with the help of these tests, out of over 2,000 samples.

This analysis could also guide physicians treating the disease and help them develop new treatments

that have regulating the composition and operation of the gut microbiome, Ng clarified.

Gut bacteria from patients who were infectious reveale a reduction of protective microbes

and a proliferation of germs that would be harmful to the host.

Assuming the virus isn’t present in the Gut can also help stop the possible spread via

the identical fecal-oral transmission mechanism.

As always with COVID-19 studies,

more research is require to confirm these findings. However,

the study further indicates that the virus may not vanish in the body after

the lymph infection is no longer detectable via PCR testing.

It’s uncertain whether this type of illness, which some call Extended COVID,

has anything to do with the continued presence of the virus within the Gut.