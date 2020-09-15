A List Season 2: The Above-Listed Characters Will Be Coming In When Is It Releasing And What Is The Story?

- Advertisement -

A-List Season 2, A list is a teen drama which premiered by BBC in October 2018. Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier would be the creators of this show.

The first season had a total of 13 episodes. There are chances for now 2 to follow an identical pattern. The series wasn’t a hit just as soon as it published, but gradually it got more audiences. It is an unnatural and thriller tv show.

The series revolves around Mia and Amber. Their life turns upside down on an island. Mia planned for the camping to enjoy and have fun.

The way the story unfolds leaves us biting our nails due to all the mysterious and supernatural monsters. On the other hand, Amber adds up to making the camping a miserable experience for Mia because she’s not a typical woman.

The series depicted the competition between the two personalities, and A-List Season 2 will probably show us to it.

Release Date of A List Season 2

The series premiered in 2018 but has been taken over by Netflix in 2019. The online streaming service Netflix helped the series to construct a wider audience all over the world.

The first season it was premiered by Netflix when it launched the series in August 2019. The upcoming A-List Season 2, too, will release in August 2020, right after a year.

The Cast of A list season 2

Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia

Ellie Duckles as Amber,

Cian Barry as Dave,

Savannah Baker as Kayleigh,

Eleanor Bennet as Jenna,

Benjamin Nugent asHarry,

Jacob Dudman as Dev,

Jack Kane as Zac,

Max Lohan as Luka,

Micheal Ward as Brendan,

Nneka Okoye as Mags,

Indiana Ryan as Midge

Georgina Sadler as Petal

You can also begin anticipating a year 3, as once stated by the creator of the series, it’ll continue till 3 seasons.