A List Season 2: On Netflix When Is It Release Date, Cast, And What Is The Story?

A-List Season two, An inventory, is a teen drama that premiered by BBC in October 2018. Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier would be the creators of the show.

The first season had a total of 13 episodes. There are opportunities for now 2 to follow an identical pattern. The series was not a hit just when it was released, but slowly it got more viewers. It is a supernatural and thriller tv show.

The show revolves around Mia and Amber. Their life turns upside down to an island. Mia intended for the camping to enjoy and have fun.

How the story unfolds leaves us scratching our nails due to all of the mystic and supernatural creatures. On the other hand, Amber adds up to making the camping a miserable experience for Mia because she is not a typical girl.

The series depicted the rivalry between both the characters, and A-List Season 2 will probably show us more to it.

Release Date of A list Season 2

The series premiered in 2018 but has been taken over by Netflix in 2019. The internet streaming support, Netflix assisted the series in building a broader audience all around the world.

Netflix released the first season as it established the series in August 2019. The upcoming A-List Season 2 also will release in August 2020, right after annually.

The Cast of A List Season 2

Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia

Ellie Duckles as Amber,

Cian Barry as Dave,

Savannah Baker as Kayleigh,

Eleanor Bennet as Jenna,

Benjamin Nugent asHarry,

Jacob Dudman as Dev,

Jack Kane as Zac,

Max Lohan as Luka,

Micheal Ward as Brendan,

Nneka Okoye as Mags,

Indiana Ryan as Midge

Georgina Sadler as Petal

The above-listed characters will be coming in season 2.

You might also start expecting a year three because it was mentioned by the creator of the series that it’ll last till 3 seasons.