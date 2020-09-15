A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Who Will Return As The Twist? Release Date, Cast, And Many More!

- Advertisement -

A Discovery of Witches that first premiered on 14 September 2018, on Sky One, gained a lot of popularity immediately after its release. It included eight episodes in total, together with all the episodes running for about 45 minutes.

- Advertisement -

Adapted from the All Souls trilogy from Deborah Harkness, this British TV series stars Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, Aiysha Hart, Owen Teale, Alex Kingston, and Valarie Pettiford in the lead roles.

A Discovery of Witches has been critically acclaimed for its new storyline and the splendid performance and has been nominated for many prestigious awards.

When Can A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Release?

Well, the series has revived for two consecutive seasons, which are set to go live in the upcoming years. The makers have verified the renewal and are anticipating the next season to launch in January 2021.

Season 2 will be consist of ten episodes. The sequels will be based on the trilogy’s second and third novels, Shadow of Night and The Novel of Life. The filming of the upcoming sequel had started earlier this season.

They had gratefully wrapped up before COVID-19 hit the earth. The amusement business, severely affected on account of the ongoing pandemic. A good deal of manufacturing was placed on hold as a result of the same.

We are glad that A Discovery of Witches season 2 is not one of these. The fans are looking forward to celebrating the start of the new year with some witches and vampires!

Who Will Return As The Twist?

One can rest assured about the direct roles from the last season to come back from the sequel. Teresa Palmer anticipated to return since Diana Bishop, and Matthew Goode to attribute as Matthew Clairmont yet again.

Other than that, an Individual can also see Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, and Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain even though the makers have not confirmed any new faces. But based on resources, Tom Huges and Michael Jibson could be on board for the upcoming season.

They’ll be playing the roles of Kit Marlowe and Emperor Rudolf II, respectively. The group could also feature Steven Cree, like Gallowglass De Clermont and James Purefoy, as Philippe De Clermont.

We are hoping to hear more from the manufacturers regarding the cast and the storyline of this sequel, and we will update here as soon as we get further information.