A Discovery of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

A Discovery of Witches is a British television program. Adoption from all souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. And its name is following the first book in the Trilogy. Production credits collectively visit Bad Wolf production and Sky productions. Eight episodes first season premiere on 14 September 2018 till November 2018.

When will “Discovery of Witches Season 2” appear on the screen?

A few days back, Sky TV officially confirmed that “Discovery of Witches Season 2” will hit the screen from 2021 January. However, the true date of discharge is yet to understand! According to the sources, the team has completed the shooting already. Now they’re working on its post-production works.

- Advertisement -

Cast For A Discovery Of Witches Season 2!

Here’s a list of cast members that we’ll find in A Discovery of Witches season two.

Teresa Mary Palmer playing as Diana Bishop

Louise Brealey acting as Gillian Chamberlain

Edward Bluemel acting as Marcus Whitmore

Matthew Goode playing Matthew Clairmont

Tom Huges also joined the show’s renowned cast. He’s going to play the part of Kit Marlow.

Storyline

The show is based on a publication known as’Shadow of Night’ written by Deborah Harkness. The book is a part of the famous All Souls Trilogy. The story revolves around Diana bishop, who’s half-witch and posses some supernatural powers. She fell in love with a charming vampire and then gives her off supernatural life, and they seek to guard a manuscript they discovered.