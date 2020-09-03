- Advertisement -

3M N95 face masks available online aren’t nearly as hard to find these days as they are, given you are willing to pay inflated rates.

That said, you might not realize is that Amazon has yet another great option that is much less expensive: Powecom KN95 face masks using a rare price discount.

They’re the sole KN95 facial masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized,

and they have been found by NIOSH to filter around 99.2% of small airborne particles like the coronavirus — that is even greater functionality than many 3M N95 face masks.

Powecom’s wildly popular masks offered lately when our subscribers swarmed Amazon to purchase them, but they’re now back in stock for the time being.

Shocking though it can be, you can acquire actual N95 masks at the moment on Amazon.

Head over to Amazon’s disposable respirator page, and you’ll discover several fantastic options from leading brands like 3M, Honeywell,

and much more.

Our favorite by far is your Moldex 2200 N95 mask,

which can be nearly impossible to find anywhere else.

That is why if you want some, you have to be willing to pay inflated prices.

What you may not realize, however, is that there’s another choice out there that is just as nice and it will not cost you an arm and a leg.

It is not”just as good,” it is even better!

When it comes to essential security in low-risk situations, Amazon’s best selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are all fine.

They are also on sale right now for just $0.39 per — an all-time low.

You’d have to be crazy to not at least pick up a box since

we will all have to keep wearing face masks to the near future.

For higher-risk situations, however,

you need a better face mask

which does more to safeguard you 3-ply masks mainly save you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected

For higher-risk scenarios like being indoors around other people or riding on public transport,

you need much greater protection than these 3-ply masks,

and cloth masks can offer. Don’t worry…

we’ve got you cover.

The sole KN95 masks on Amazon that were test by NIOSH

and therefore are about the FDA’s listing of authorize KN95 masks.

Of note, NIOSH’s testing discover that

these masks are up to 99.2% successful rather than the 95% minimum to get an N95 or even KN95 mask.

Most N95 masks from 3M have already been discover by

NIOSH to filter between 95% and 97 percent od little airborne particles such as human coronaviruses,

so these Powecom masks provide even better protection than the market leader.

Catch them today, however, and you’ll only pay $25.75 — that is $2.58 per mask!

What is more, this is a direct discount as oppose to a coupon,

so that you may purchase as many packs as you want at this cost instead of just one.

These masks sold out last week when tens of thousands of our subscribers swarme Amazon to get them,

so you should not expect them to stay in stock as long.

And if that listing for Powecom masks inevitably sells out, here is another one that’s about the same cost.

These are our best option, and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks one of our readers,

but there are two more great choices we want to share.

If those masks sell from if you’re seeking some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible match,

have a look at COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks.

The COVAFLU masks are a British healthcare firm called Clinova, plus they’re cool on Amazon at just $3.50 each.

SupplyAID masks are just as good, and 5-packs are in stock right now.