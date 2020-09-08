Home Hollywood 1986’s ‘Top Gun’ Drove A Military Recruiting Boom. Will The Sequel Do...
HollywoodMovies

1986's 'Top Gun' Drove A Military Recruiting Boom. Will The Sequel Do The Same?

By- Naveen Yadav
Iceman’s Rumored Death Could Define Maverick’s Role

Hangman being Iceman’s son and not mavericks also functions better thematically for Best Gun: Maverick. In the movie, Maverick has not seemed to change; he continues to live in the past — jeopardizing his livelihood as implied by his failure to move the Navy ladder despite his brilliant flying skills. According to what’s known about the character, he’s also remained dedicated to his job as a Naval aviator, which makes it difficult to imagine him as a father with a son who’s willing to follow his profession sin. On the other hand, with hardly anything based on Iceman, Top Gun: Maverick could be more flexible with his narrative. Rumors of the death are also rampant, especially with the trailers teasing a major departure. Considering the original sequel story didn’t include Iceman, the writers might have found a way to bring him back in a limited capacity but with a massive impact with the potential introduction of his son.

With both Goose dead, and Iceman also potentially dying their sons can look around Maverick because of their mentor. This generates a more intriguing relationship dynamic in the movie as the younger pilots may have a very different opinion of Maverick. As previously mentioned, Rooster isn’t particularly fond of his father’s former flying partner and odds are it has something to do with the tragedy that shaped the first Top Gun film. Hangman, on the other hand, might be enamored by Maverick due to the flying abilities that his dad might have told him rising. This is a unique means to set up Rooster and Hangman’s competition. With Maverick not directly connected to both of the newest recruits, he can manage them both fairly.

Based on how the story of Top Gun: Maverick shakes out, its general story may continue beyond the sequel even if a celebrity decides to retire his pilot’s character. With two young actors in Powell and Teller possibly becoming its second poster personality, the Navy-centered franchise could turn into the studio’s second big sustainable film collection.

