13 Reasons Why Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More information

- Advertisement -

13 Reason why is an American teen web series produced by Netflix by Brian Yorkey; the story of the series is based on the novel 2007 novel 13 reasons why written by Jay Asher. This series revolves around a high school student name clay and the afterward of a high school student suicide who leaves behind a box that has cassette tapes in which he tells us the story for what reason he has ended up is life.

The Cast of Season 4

Dylan Minnette — Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro — Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe — Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn — Justin Foley

Justin Prentice — Bryce Walker

Ross Butler — Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid — Tyler Down

Grace Saif — Ani Achola

Josh Hamilton — Mr. Jensen

Amy Hargreaves — Lainie Jensen

Miles Heizer — Alex Standall

The Plot of Season 4

In the story the clay says to his parents that he was the only one destroying the school Justin confess that he replays. While Charlie told to his dad that he is attracted to both men and women (bisexual) and Alex tell to his family that Charlie is his boyfriend.