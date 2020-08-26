Zoom Failed to serve many on Monday Morning- Services were down

- Advertisement -

Zoom is down on Monday morning while millions of people are going into work and starting school.

According to DownDetector.com, the Zoom outage is chiefly on the East Coast, although the map proves that people are having trouble accessing the service all around the usa.

Zoom’s status website explains that the company is working on a fix for the outage.

Zoom is down for users all around the world on Monday morning.

According to a quick Twitter search, the outage seems to have begun at around 5 a.m. PT / 8% ET.

However, the company has yet to offer you a statement. Individuals hinting at the official Zoom account on Twitter get the following automated message:

We have received reports of consumers being not able to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars.

Team investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow http://status.zoom.us.”

“We’ve received reports of users being not able to go to the Zoom site (zoom.us)

and unable to start and combine Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the firm said on its website at 8:51 a.m. ET.

“We’re currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

As of 9:16 a.m. ET, the company states that it is”continuing to operate on a fix for this issue,”

but has yet to clarify what occurred or provide an estimated time to get your fix.

With schools throughout the country starting back or entering their second week today,

this Zoom outage could not have come at a worse moment.

Additionally, millions of Americans are beginning work at home this morning and discovering they can not log in the service that joins them to their coworkers.

According to a few consumers on DownDetector.com, there seems to be an issue with the payment support Zuora.

“There is not any payment way of payment system” and”There is no account for quora account” are two error messages that Zoom users get when they try to start or join a video call on the service.

Zoom rolls out a cure for the issue

We’ll update this post when Zoom supplies news or rolls out a cure for the issue.

As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the company says that it has”recognized the problem causing users to be not able to authenticate to the Zoom site,”

therefore it shouldn’t be long before you can use the app again and watch your coworkers or acquaintances.