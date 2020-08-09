Young Justice Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

- Advertisement -

Young Justice is a famous American animated series that is very much appreciated by the viewers. The fantastic storyline and the animations made the viewers constantly demand the further continuation of the show. And yet another season comes to make the fans go crazy. The fourth season of the show is on the way and here are some updates regarding the same.

RELEASE DATE

The fourth season of the show is expected to release by the end of this year. However, the official dates for the same are not yet announced by the makers.

The ongoing COVID crisis may not affect the release date of the show. We hope to hear it soon.

CAST

The lead cast of the previous seasons will return for the fourth one. These include Stephaine Lemelin as Artemis Crock, Khary Payton as Kaldur’ahm/ Aqualad, Jason Spisak as Wally West/ Kid Flash, Jesse McCartney as Dick Grayson/ Robin, and Nolan North as Superboy.

PLOT

The fourth season of Young Justice is expected to feature the desolate world of Apokolips and its evil tyrant Darkseid. The previous season showed the first appearance of the dark god in a cameo.

The Apokolips story that has been shown from the first season is expected to have the closure in the fourth one.

Many super-villains will also appear in the fourth season. These include Darkseid, Superman’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor along with his allies, and the Light. The fourth season Young Justice will include some more conflicts between the villans and the heroes. Viewers will definitely like the same.