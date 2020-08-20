You Season 3: Release Date, Twist What Is The Confirmed Cast? Netflix When Can We Expect It To Release?

- Advertisement -

You Season 3, and YOU is one of those most-watched series on Netflix. The series is fascinating and full of surprises. Every Season of this show is a treat. The Third Season will soon be up to the mark. The series has its critics for the depiction of poisonous thinking, but we can’t deny the simple fact it is still a phenomenal series.

- Advertisement -

The unfolding of events and the ideas are so unpredictable. It is an enthralling and captivating show.

The principal character Joe Goldberg and his awakened love life are so interesting. The murder mystery, along with the identities creates suspense, and also we crave to watch such shows.

The Release Date For You Season 3

The information about this renewal of you for the third period was declared on TVLine. The announcement also revealed the upcoming Season would comprise ten episodes. The official Twitter page of you uploaded a video at the start of January with the caption”New Year, New You”, a witty play on the pseudo-self-improvement commentary in You season.

The show already started its shooting to the upcoming Season. However, the pandemic sucks as it led to a long pause on fire.

On Twitter, manufacturer Sera Gamble verified on Friday, February 7 that work had begun on Season. “Just thought you would need to know,” Gamble wrote.

It looks like we might have to wait as the series has not completed shooting. It might be delayed till 2021 bit don’t worry as the year. Will be worth it.

The Twist of You Season 3

Penn Badgley as psycho serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn is verified to be a part of year 3. We are not sure about another cast, but we assume that we Love’s brother Forty Quinn (James Scully), Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor), whose identity Joe stole in season 3, Love’s buddies Lucy (Marielle Scott), Sunrise (Melanie Field) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett) will make their way to year 3.