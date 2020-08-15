You Season 3: Release Date, Plot And Crucial Details Here

- Advertisement -

2020 was less barbarous to the psychotic-thriller fans since Netflix’s American series You was renewed for its third season in the month of January which is set to release 2021, delayed due to the pandemic. The series produced in conjunction and created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. The first season, which was released in 2018, the season released on December 26, 2019, on Netflix. The publication accommodated series (inspired in the novels You and Hidden Bodies, composed by Caroline Kepnes) has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb and 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, using a total of 20 episodes over 2 seasons and is pumping up to the third one.

The official description on Netflix goes like this, “A charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to fit himself into the lives of these he’s transfixed by.” The story starts around a guy called Joe Goldberg, a book store manager in New York City, who falls for an aspiring author named Guinevere Beck and begins stalking her over the societal networking platforms and with different technologies, in order to keep a track on her presence and eliminating the undesirable and forthcoming obstacles, thus feeding up his toxic obsession with an individual. Season 2 begins with a tough experience with Joe’s former lover, Candace, and he escapes into Los Angeles, carrying up a bogus identity as Will and manages to get a job in a publication cafe of a trendy family-owned grocery store, Anavrin, and befriends his 15-year-old neighbour Ellie. However again, he develops an infatuation on a woman named Love Quinn, and as usual waters his obsession with resumes and her seeping slowly into her privacy.

You got nominated to 2020 Casting Society of America and the 2019 Saturn Awards. It stars Penn Badgley as Joe, Elizabeth Lail as Beck Ambyr Childers as Candace, Victoria Pedretti as Love Jenna Ortega as Ellie, Carmela Delilah and many more.