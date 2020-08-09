Home Entertainment You Season 3: Release Date Is Returning What Is Known?
You Season 3: Release Date Is Returning What Is Known?

By- Alok Chand
You, the psychological thriller series now on Netflix. It aired on Lifetime and was afterwards released on Netflix. But with limited success on Lifetime and much more critical and increased success on Netflix, the show was exclusively transferred to Netflix. Now, the 43 million marks have already been marked by this show’s first period.

You Season 3

The show’s next season was a success with several new faces in it. But as it was expected, the show was renewed for the upcoming season. Netflix renewed it after the second season’s release in a week.

When Will The Next Season Release?

Netflix announced that the season would release sometime in 2021. Earlier it had been expected to be in the first half of 2021. But with production schedules and conditions, I don’t think they would be able to make it. Instead, now it seems more like if it would release from the latter half 2021.

For the second season, the production has been moved to L.A, and we expect to see more of it the next time also. However, in a conversation with Penn Badgley, he hinted towards a possible setting in Hawaii.

The production for the upcoming season is close to the beginning. For all we know, it may not begin until later this season. Therefore, fans may need to wait for Your season until 2022.

Who Would Appear In Another Season?

Penn Badgley is sure to return ar Joe Goldberg. Netflix published a short video of Joe’s scenes. It sounds far more freaky.

Further, we will see Victoria Pedretti reprise her role as Love Quinn. We have not seen the last of her.

We may see some new faces. But it hasn’t been verified.

Alok Chand

