You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Story And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

You Season 3,’You’ is the psychological crime thriller American play tv web series according to the 2014 book’You:’ Hidden Figures’ by Caroline Kepnes. The show is developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Neelkanth Berlanti and distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution. Two seasons of this series have been released up to now, the very first season been premiered on Lifetime and the next one on Netflix. The series has gained much fame and been rated 7.8/10 by IMDb and 90% by Rotten Tomatoes.

What is release date?

Your next season was released on Christmas of 2019. That was a Christmas present to their fans as the trend is currently going on, so we can hope that the forthcoming season could be released in 2021.

Your franchise is following a trend of released seasons 26th December, on precisely the same date. We can hope the third year on 26th December of 2020, but due to pandemic that is a coronavirus, the release date will go in 2021.

Story So Far

The show You is about the obsession with direct character Penn Badgley, who’s a psychopath, and he broadcasts his passion with persons. From the show, it is possible to see many murders going on, people are dying, and a psycho killer is running.

Penn Badgley, as he and the lead of the show, are playing the role of psychopath killer in the show. He killed many characters, and he is a murderer.

Greg Berlanti scripted the show, and the series has gained fame on the TV shows. Viewers are increasing day by day. Greg has done a huge job in portraying this character, so we can observe that something exciting in seasons.

December, last season of YOU that arrived in last season, had shown Candace and Delilah dead, and they won’t return from the next period of YOU. However, Penn Badgley as Victoria and Joe Pedretti as Love Queen would be revived with its period in line.

Who all will cast in season 3 of You?

In the upcoming season, we can expect Ellie Alves to return as an insider revealed, “I don’t think her narrative has completely run its course, and I state this because the writers have been so vibrant in the way that they left many possibilities .”

Besides her, we can expect the actors to be found for the third installment:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves

James Scully as Forty Quinn

Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone

Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves