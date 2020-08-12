You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Information Check Here!!

- Advertisement -

Netflix’s creepy thriller You is returning starring Penn Badgley as menacing stalker Joe Goldberg.

Now one of the most popular series of the platform, the drama has gained a legion of fans, gripped by the show lead and the many plot twists that have played over the previous two seasons.

You show that last saw identity and move changes from New York to LA, where he met with his new target — fighter Love Quinn. But with season two ends on foot, what lies ahead for him with Joe and Love in series three?

Caroline Kepnes, who writes the books on that You relies on, recently announced that she had completed the third book in the series, so hopefully, we’ll receive a few hints for what we should expect in the upcoming season.

Here’s what we know about series three, returning cast members and upcoming plot twists.

You season 3 release date

Right now, we don’t understand when You season 3 will premiere. Got the sign that it would arrive at 2020 or maybe in 2021 when the year was picked up. The”brand new season, new you” announcement had us guessing. This matches the time season of releases, with a single year every 12 to 18 months based on the series. It is not the series releases are 18 months between seasons.

This year could be different. The series started filming back in February. However, the coronavirus caused the creation to shut down with no warning. It is certainly not the show released back.

It might indicate a delay in the release. It will be based on if filming can begin back up and how much has been done before shutdown.

One thing is for certain, Netflix has indicated a 2021 release date is in order.

You season 3 cast

Who’s returning to the set? There is absolutely no way we can’t have You season 3 with no Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg. The series would not function, and he is focused on by the voucher for the new season.

In addition, we understand Victoria Pedretti is set to return. She plays with Love Quinn, Joe’s obsession during You season 2. It turned out that she had been much more harmful than any previous obsessions and might be like him.

With the deaths which happened at the conclusion of the season, we’re not looking at too many returning characters. Jenna Ortega as Ellie is a potential cast member that is returning. After all, the way her storyline wrapped wasn’t incomplete. She’s concerned about her sister, who was murdered at the end of the next season. Once she finds out the entire truth, she will be back for revenge.

You season 3 trailer

There isn’t a trailer for the new season just yet. Since there is filmed only 12, that is not surprising.

We should not anticipate any sort of teaser trailer or official trailer until closer to the return date. This is a series that rewards from fans with no idea what is next, particularly with the tables turned on Joe.

We will be sure to update once there’s a trailer out.

You season 3 synopsis

We know the third season will play the neighbour cliffhanger at the end of this season. Who is that neighbour, and is it connected to Joe’s mother? There are all sorts of questions surrounding that.

We’ll probably see more of this relationship between Joe and Love, which is not a wholesome one. Apart from that, it is difficult to say what’s going to happen. Netflix is staying silent to make sure that there are plenty of twists and turns along the way–and we know the authors are awesome in that.

This is something we will update when we know more, either via Netflix sharing something or Badgley, you understand, sharing info!

What do you hope to see throughout You season 3? Share your theories in the comments below.