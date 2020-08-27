You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Is This Love Series Coming Back?

- Advertisement -

You season 3 was verified, which is no surprise given how popular the show is.

In season two, the thriller — which began on Lifetime before Netflix snapped it up — caught up with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) shortly afterward *that* season-one cliffhanger.

Quick recap: the series intentionally misled viewers into believing Joe had murdered his ex-girlfriend Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) — a totally acceptable assumption we could add, considering his behavior — only to flip that on its head when she flipped up to face him in the final scene.

In the next chapter, presenting himself Will Bettelheim (much to the hardship of the actual Will), You’s protagonist had not just fled from Candace but also attempted to proceed from murdering his girlfriend Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and her best buddy Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell).

Release Date For You Season 3

Netflix’s among the finest psychological thriller You will come back shortly for its season 3, season 2 premiered in December 2019 along with the news of its own revival arrived by January 2020, while amidst the pandemic since we all know all of the production is now put on hold, thus we don’t really understand when creation will be back on track.

However, Caroline Kepnes, who wrote the initial two Joe Goldberg books, has finished her third one, and she took it to Twitter and composed,’Yes, I finished writing the third Joe Goldberg publication’; meanwhile, she also announced that it would be released on 6th April 2021.

Cast For You Season 3

While the list of the confirmed cast is small right now as we just know Penn Badgley will reunite as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti will reunite as Love Quinn, who is no less Joe when it comes to being a psycho killer.

The remainder of the cast is going to be discovered once filming begins, we already feel bad about the neighbor who struck Joe’s eyes.

Plot For You Season 3

Season two ended with Joe and Love ending up together as Love is blessed with Joe’s kid, they seem to have a normal happy life moving on till Joe lays eyes in their neighbor, so we’re hoping that season 3 will revolve around the mystical neighbor and also the equation between Joe and Love.

That is all we know so far about season 3 of You we’ll keep our readers updated on the most recent news until then keep reading with us about your favorite shows and films.