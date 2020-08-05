Home TV Series Netflix You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Is The Show...
You Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And When Is The Show Returning?

By- Santosh Yadav
You season 3 was verified, and it’s no surprise given how popular the series is.

In season 2, the thriller — which started out on Lifetime before Netflix snapped it up — caught up with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) soon afterward *that season-one cliffhanger.

Speedy recap: the series deliberately misled viewers into presuming Joe had murdered his ex-girlfriend Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) — a completely fair assumption we might add, contemplating his behavior — only to turn on its head if she flipped up to confront him in the last scene.

In the next chapter, introducing himself as Will Bettelheim (much to the hardship of the real Will), You’s protagonist had not only fled from Candace but also attempted to move on from murdering his girlfriend Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and her best friend, Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell).

You Season 3: When is the show Returning?

Season 2 of You dropped on Boxing Day last season. A mind-blowing success the season was, it’s set the bar quite high. Quite an attention surrounding Season 3 is over the moon. However, the fans might need to wait a while.

The series is in its own stage. It is anticipated that filming will begin once the scenario enhances. So don’t expect the string.

You Season 3: Who are set to appear?

The series has created a name for itself with all the talents of its performers on display. After the show returns, don’t expect this to change in any way. Penn Badgley will once more be in the thick of all the things. Unfortunately, no actors have been confirmed just now.

One actor who might join him can be John Stamos. Together with his story yet to be informed, anticipate a comeback from him. Also watch out for Robin Lord Taylor, Melanie Field, and Charlie Barnett.

You Season 3: What will be the story?

Keep your mind open to all the possibilities as we head towards Season 3. In Season 2, we got to know some nasty facts about Love. It can only get wilder from here. Joe has a new neighbor as we saw at the end of the season.

Though he promises to have a clean slate, will he change? He’s a murderer. So is he even looking for love, or is it just an exercise for him. The latter seems to be the situation. But where can the line end for him?

Santosh Yadav

