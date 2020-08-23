Home TV Series Netflix You season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know
You season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Santosh Yadav
You an American Psychological thriller. This show falls under criminal drama and psychological thriller genre. You are about obsession. You are a psychological thriller that has created a massive fan following in American society. From the show, you can see the passion of direct character, which can be presented with perfection.

This series has released two seasons with comprising ten episodes whatsoever. Your TV show is currently following a trend of release series over Netflix on precisely the date of each year. 26th December, the first season of this show was released in 2018’s, and the next period was released on 26th December in 2019. So we can hope for next season to be released on precisely the exact same date in 2020.

Your TV show is all about obsession. You are a psychological thriller that has produced a massive fan following in society. This TV show is an anthology which was directed by different directors. Marta Cunningham, Marcos Siege, and Lee Toland Krieger directed the drama.

What is release date?

Your second season was released on Christmas of 2019. This was a Christmas present to their fans as the trend is happening, so we can hope that the forthcoming season can be published in ancient 2021.

Your franchise is currently following a trend of releasing seasons 26th December, on precisely the same date. So we could hope the next year on 26th December of 2020, but due to the pandemic, the release date will go in 2021.

The Cast of You Season 3

Penn Badgley as psycho serial killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally murderous girlfriend Love Quinn is confirmed to be a part of season 3. We’re not sure about another throw, but we assume that we Love’s brother Forty Quinn (James Scully), Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor), whose individuality Joe stole in season 3, Love’s buddies Lucy (Marielle Scott), Sunrise (Melanie Field) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett) can make their way to season 3.

