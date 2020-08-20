Home Entertainment You Season 3: Netflix On What Is Release Date?
You Season 3: Netflix On What Is Release Date?

By- Alok Chand
You are an American Psychological thriller. This show falls under criminal drama and thriller genre. You are about obsession. You’re a psychological thriller, that has produced a considerable fan following in culture. In the series, you can see the passion of character, which can be introduced with quite a devotion.

You Season 3

This series has established two seasons with comprising ten episodes in each. Your TV show is following a trend of launching show over Netflix on the date of each year. 26th December, the first period of this series premiered in 2018’s, and the next season was launched on 26th December in 2019. So we can expect to be launched in 2020 on precisely the same date.

Your TV show is all about obsession. You're a psychological thriller, that has created an enormous fan following in American society. This TV show is an anthology which was led by various directors. Lee Toland Krieger, Marcos Siege, and Marta Cunningham led the drama.

What’s Release Date?

Your second season was released on Christmas of 2019. This was a Christmas present as the trend is currently going on, so we can expect that the season could be published in 2021.

You are following a trend of releasing seasons on the exact same date, 26th December. So we can hope the year in 26th December of 2020, but because of a pandemic that is a coronavirus, the launch date will proceed in 2021.

Story So Far

The show You is about the obsession with a character that is lead Penn Badgley, who’s a psychopath, and he switches his enthusiasm with persons. From the show, you can observe many murders are going on, and people are dying, along with a psycho killer is operating all-around.

Penn Badgley as the lead of the series, and he is playing with the role of psychopath killer in the series. He murdered many characters in the series, and he’s a murderer.

Greg Berlanti scripted the series, and the show has gained fame on the TV display shows. Viewers are rising day by day. Greg has done a tremendous job in portraying this character, so we can see that something exciting in future seasons.

December, year of YOU that arrived in last year had shown Delilah and Candace too lifeless, and hence they won’t be back from the next period of YOU. But, Penn Badgley as Victoria and Joe Pedretti as Love Queen will be renewed with its next period.

Alok Chand

