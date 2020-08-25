YellowStone Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

As dysfunctional as they might be, the Duttons are irresistible. Yellowstone fans can’t appear to get enough of them, and decent thing because the series has already been picked up for the fourth season. That means, fans have at least one more year old Yellowstone after the current season wraps. Though we are still halfway through the next season, we have lots of details about what is ahead for Kevin Costner’s modern-day ranching play in season 4.

Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date

Yellowstone is among the most remarkably consistent series on television in terms of release dates. The show’s three seasons have prospered on June 19, June 20, and June 21. Yes, that is a Tuesday a Friday, and a Sunday. Given the level of achievement of that the show, it appears like Paramount Network feels night timeslot. If everything breaks the show and Paramount’s way, we can expect to visit Yellowstone season 4 to June 20, 2021.

Scheduling is a thing these days given the coronavirus necessary and pandemic health and safety instructions. Thankfully for Yellowstone fans, the series’ rural setting has filming advantages in regards to social distancing. Showrunner Taylor Sheridan told Deadline that the series could begin shooting in Montana in August.

Yellowstone Season 4 Cast

Besides Kevin Coster as John Dutton, the rest of the Dutton family cast is filled out by Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), and Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton). Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), and Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) Compose the rest of the main cast. Neal McDonough is set to play with mogul Malcolm Beck. Josh Holloway (Lost, Colony) played Roarke Carter in season 3. No extra castings have been announced for year 4. N family ranch.

Is 4 the season?

Thus far, no other seasons have been declared for Yellowstone, but there hasn’t been any indication that season 4 will be final. Considering that the series continues to pull big ratings for Paramount Network, it could hardly be surprising to see it last for many seasons to come.