Home Entertainment Yellow Stone Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information
By- Nitesh kumar
As dysfunctional as they might be, the Duttons are irresistible. Yellowstone fans can’t seem to get enough of them, and good thing since the show has been picked up for the fourth season. That implies, fans have at least one more season of Yellowstone following the current season packs. Even though we are still halfway through the next season, we’ve got lots of details about what’s ahead for Kevin Costner’s modern-day ranching play in season 4.

When is Yellowstone season 4 release date

The Paramount Network revived Yellowstone for a fourth season in February 2020, four weeks before the season three premiere.

The season four renewal comes as no surprise, taking into consideration the show averages around five million viewers per episode, according to Variety.

Unfortunately, a specific release date has not yet been verified for season four of Yellowstone yet.

The past 3 seasons of Yellowstone have premiered in June, so enthusiasts can expect season four to arrive at summer 2021.

Yellowstone Season 4 Cast

In addition to Kevin Coster as John Dutton, the rest of the Dutton family cast is filled out by Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), along with Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton). Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), and Gil Birmingham (Chief Thomas Rainwater) make up the rest of the Principal cast. Josh Holloway (Missing , Colony) played Roarke Carter in year 3. No additional castings have yet been announced for season .

Nitesh kumar

