The company pre-loads a package of its apps on phones it sells in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make new version of MIUI to adhere to India's apps ban, Xiaomi leads the Indian smartphone market concerning earnings,

is creating a new variant of its MIUI applications to adhere to the Indian government’s ban

on Chinese programs. Xiaomi’s apps, including Mi Browser Pro and Mi Community.

Xiaomi India Head, Manu Jain – Statement

Xiaomi India Head, Manu Jain, published an announcement on Twitter on Friday mentioned

that the company is complying with the ban.

“We want to explain that none of the programs blocked from the Indian Authorities is

available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India,” Jain said.

“We’re developing a new version of MIUI that can be constructed with no pre-installation of any of the obstructed programs.”

Xiaomi runs on MIUI

MIUI is the operating system that Xiaomi runs on its smartphones, and is a vital part of the organization’s business model.

Jain said the firm has been saving data of Indian customers in the nation since 2018 and will keep doing so.

In addition, he maintained that such information has never been shared with anyone outside of the country.

He said the company”reserves the right” to take legal action against those spreading misinformation about its apps along with the ban.

Mi Browser Under scanner

The organization’s Mi Browser had come under fire for collecting user information, but the firm has refuted the allegations.

Apps on mobiles

Included in these are programs meant for music and video playback, security, internet browsing along with Xiaomi’s e-commerce shop, Mi Store.

The organization, like all others in the banned list, has delivered its responses to the Indian government’s 77 inquiries and is anticipating an individual hearing in the authorities.