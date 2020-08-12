Home Technology Xiaomi earlier today introduced a brand-new HDTV using a transparent display.
Technology

Xiaomi earlier today introduced a brand-new HDTV using a transparent display.

By- Shipra Das
Xiaomi earlier today introduced a brand-new HDTV using a transparent display.
Sure, HDTVs are becoming exceptionally thin and economical in the last few decades.

And certain, HDR places and 4K have enhanced the viewing experience for people who can really detect incremental advancements in video quality.

Xiaomi earlier today introduced

Nonetheless, the truth is that TV tech appears to have stagnated because it has been a long time since we have seen a brand new TV capable of producing that sought-after”wow element.” Lo and behold,

Xiaomi earlier now introduced a brand-new 55-inch OLED HDTV which does exactly that. During a demonstration earlier today, Xiaomi introduced the Mi TV LUX TV,

A transparent TV that apparently arrived right from their near future.

The set boasts a 150000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 93% color spectrum service,

an extra-wide colour range, Dolby Atmos service, and a 120Hz refresh speed.

The TV will not come cheap and will put you back roughly $7,200 as it will become accessible in China next week.

Xiaomi earlier today introduced

The drawback is that you likely will not have the ability to pick up this outside of Asia. Xiaomi calls for the TV layout itself a work of art,

and by the promotional pictures we have seen up to now,

that appears to be authentic. Nevertheless,

there is no denying that the primary selling point of Xiaomi’s brand new HDTV is its own transparent screen.

Once turned off, the HDTV seems to be merely a sheet of glass.

What is more, the screen can simultaneously show pictures while remaining transparent on different areas of the screen.

Now is there a requirement for this kind of product? I am inclined to say no, however,

the technology required to make this happen very striking.

A brief video in the Xiaomi’s demonstration earlier now can be seen under

Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition provides a perfect mixture of cutting-edge screen technology and beautiful industrial design.

For Xiaomi, it’s also a significant exploration of prospective TV forms.

When Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition is switched off,

it resembles a mere glass screen.

The pictures that it displays appear to be drifting in the atmosphere,

combining the virtual and the actual to deliver an unparalleled visual experience.

Unlike conventional TVs that include a rear panel,

Mi TV LUX OLED

Transparent Edition creatively embeds all of the processing components in its foundation rack, maintaining the streamlin

form of the display and at the meantime brings about innumerable technical challenges.

Aside from its design,

Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition can also be equipp with flagship-level hardware which accomplishes radical updates in both audio and image quality.

Its 55″ transparent OLED panel includes a 150000:1 static contrast ratio along with an unlimited dynamic contrast ratio,

Shipra Das

