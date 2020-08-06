Xbox Live Will Not Be Discontinued, Says Microsoft

- Advertisement -

A latest replace to Microsoft’s service settlement referred to Xbox Reside as “Xbox on-line service.” This prompted some to invest that Microsoft might be re-branding Xbox Reside and even discontinuing the service.

Nevertheless, in a press release launched to The Verge, a Microsoft consultant clarified the reasoning behind this service replace and new terminology.

“The replace to ‘Xbox on-line service’ within the Microsoft Companies Settlement refers back to the underlying Xbox service that features options like cross-saves and good friend requests,” reads the assertion. “This language replace is meant to tell apart that underlying service, and the paid Xbox Reside Gold subscription. There aren’t any modifications being made to the expertise of the service or Xbox Reside Gold.”

Talking of Xbox Reside Gold, some followers have steered that this replace (in addition to another latest actions and rumors) might imply that Microsoft is planning on dropping their Xbox Reside Gold premium service. Nevertheless, the Microsoft consultant famous that they “haven’t any plans to discontinue Xbox Reside Gold at the moment” and that they consider it’s “an vital a part of gaming on Xbox right this moment, and can proceed to be sooner or later.”