Home Entertainment Xbox Game Pass: New Games for August 2020 Revealed
EntertainmentGamingTop Stories

Xbox Game Pass: New Games for August 2020 Revealed

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

Xbox Game Pass: Games for August 2020

Darksiders: Genesis (Console) – August 6

“An action/adventure game that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman Strife, as well as co-op gameplay for the first time in the franchise.”

It Lurks Below (Console & PC) [email protected] – August 6

“The world is being slowly corrupted, and you have awoken from a terrible dream. Create a customized character and choose from several different classes to delve deep into the mysteries of what evil lurks below. Dig down and explore the randomly generated levels, find random items, and combat deadly monsters to get the answers in this retro-styled, 2D, action-oriented, survival RPG by David Brevik.”

Also Read:   Demon Slayer : When Will Season 2 Release On Netflix? Click To know More.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Console) – August 6

“Five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip and as the day unfolds, a storm rolls in and their trip soon changes into something much more sinister. Who will live? Who will die? It’s up to you and the choices you make. You can also share your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with the up-to-five-players offline “movie night” mode.”

Also Read:   Lemon Plays A Great role In Day To Day Life

Trailmakers (Console & PC) [email protected] – August 6

“Build an amazing vehicle out of blocks and explore an alien planet in Trailmakers. This physics-based action game lets you build anything from hypercars and helicopters to hovercrafts and hydrofoils. Play solo or with friends in huge sandbox maps or perfect your race car to perfection in the Trailmakers Rally.”

Also Read:   Youtube HD Quality: In India Gets Full-HD Streaming Back

UnderMine (Console & PC) [email protected] – August 6

“Delve deep into the UnderMine and discover its secrets, one peasant at a time! UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike that blends combat and dungeon crawling with RPG-like progression. Mine gold, die, upgrade yourself, and try again! Challenge dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters that supply new upgrades for your adventure. Decipher the cryptic messages of the UnderMine’s residents and unfold the mystery at the heart of the dungeon.”

Xeno Crisis (Console & PC) [email protected] – August 6

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   ‘Halo Infinite’ Will Have Multiplayer At Launch
Anoj Kumar

Must Read

How To Build A Girl Review: a Grungy British Answer to The Devil Wears Prada!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Caitlin Moran is type of a giant deal. A multi-award successful journalist, a extremely influential feminist after her non-fiction book How To Be A...
Read more

Antlers: Guillermo del Toro Wants the Wendigo to Look Like ‘A God’!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
For del Toro the appeal is that wealthy allegorical subtext, and the way greed and consumption can spawn ever better desperation. Stated del Toro, “I...
Read more

Why Bill & Ted Face The Music’s Samara Weaving Never Saw The First Two Movies

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
She continued, “Jimmy was like, ‘Dude, you gotta do the audition, bro!’ And I used to be like, ‘Who have you ever turn into?’...
Read more

Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb Reportedly Forced Daredevil Writers to Nix Asian Storylines!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
He added “However all that backstory was dropped, and the writers that informed me they have been reluctant to do it as a result...
Read more

new ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ Funko POP’s released! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Followers of The Simpsons can get their arms on a brand new vary of Treehouse Of Horror-themed Funko POP!s in time for Halloween.
Also Read:   Microsoft Tries to Explain Confusing Xbox Series X Exclusives Policy!!!
The gathering,...
Read more

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Coming to Nintendo Switch in October! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Nintendo has shockingly revealed through Twitter that Pikmin 3 is being re-released on Nintendo Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe. Put together yourselves, brave explorers! Set-off...
Read more

Bugsnax: New Gameplay Revealed in PS5 Trailer! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
“You’ll discover Snaktooth Island, meet the remainder of the cast of furry puppet-like Grumpuses, who every possess clues to the puzzling disappearance of Elizabert...
Read more

Little Birds Review: Intoxicating, Lavish 1950s-Set Drama, And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
If proof had been wanted that TV drama may be something it needs as of late, Little Birds is it. The Sky Atlantic series is a...
Read more

The Ren & Stimpy Show Gets Rebooted at Comedy Central! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Happy, happy, joy, joy? Eh sure, why not: happy, happy, joy, joy! Comedy Central at the moment introduced that it's rebooting iconic ‘90s animated series...
Read more

‘The Umbrella Academy’ called out for anti-Semitism! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy has been accused of anti-Semitism by some viewers. In season two of the Netflix superhero series (released July 31), a villain referred...
Read more
© World Top Trend