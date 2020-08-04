Home Entertainment X-Men Movie Writer Says He'd Gladly Help Bring Mutants Into The MCU.
EntertainmentMovies

X-Men Movie Writer Says He'd Gladly Help Bring Mutants Into The MCU.

By- Anoj Kumar
Asked if he had any concepts about introducing the X-Men — and the bigger world of Marvel mutants — into the MCU, Hayter replies, “If I had any ideas, I couldn’t say, as a result of then they wouldn’t be value doing anymore. Would I do it? In fact, I would.”

But Hayter added that he’s not ready by the phone for a call from Marvel, regardless of his work on each the unique X-Males and the acclaimed 2004 sequelX2.

“I don’t anticipate that’s going to occur,” he says. “I might think about if I have been (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige, I’d say, ‘We’d like all new voices, and we want the present crop of Marvel creators to come back in and do it.’ They, in all probability, actively need to separate from the Bryan Singer variations for quite a lot of causes. But when they requested me, I’ve made it clear to Kevin; I’ll work on any Marvel property. I’d do it for the remainder of my life.”

Hayter truly labored side-by-side with Feige on X-Men, again when the latter was beginning out as an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler-Donner. He reveals that the 2 acquired collectively not way back for a gathering, however naturally, he wouldn’t focus on what they met about — he characterizes it extra as an off-the-cuff get-together of two previous pals and never a nuts-and-bolts enterprise assembly. However, Hayter emphasizes that Marvel stays near his heart.

“I was so impressed by Stan Lee and his writing, his characters, his philosophy, that I might at all times do it,” says Hayter. “However, I might be shocked if they introduced me again on X-Men. I’d be thrilled. I imply, please, go for it. However, I understand how the world works.”

