Wuhan

These images of a pool celebration in Wuhan will infuriate you.

Photos and videos taken at a Wuhan water park just a few days ago show a massive party in the Chinese city that’s been called ground zero of the international coronavirus pandemic.

They depict scenes of partygoers not seeming to trace social distancing

and face mask tips that now dominate life

in much of the rest of the world.

Wuhan has not reported a new coronavirus infection since May.

The Chinese city that has been referred to as ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic is now partying like its 2019.

Video and photos captured at a Wuhan water park

in late daydepict a scene that could be unthinkable much anywhere in the world right now,

with the pool celebration including a massive crowd

of revelers seemingly shoulder-to-shoulder and with no face masks penetration.

There’s a DJ on hand, too, giving the entire thing the air of an outdoors EDM festival

which would not be out of place in a party city such as, say, Las Vegas –

– earlier, clearly, that the COVID-19

virus that researchers at Johns Hopkins Universitysay has sickened almost 22 million people around the world and murdered some 775,000.

According to information organizations including CNN, the images and video that you see below were taken at Wuhan

Maya Beach Water Park, in a huge party over the weekend

in the Chinese city of some 11 million individuals.

It’s a reversal from the rigorous 76-day lockdown

It’s a reversal and Wuhan has not reported any new coronavirus instances since May.