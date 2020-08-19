Home Corona Wuhan water park show a massive party in the Chinese city.
CoronaSports

Wuhan water park show a massive party in the Chinese city.

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

 

Wuhan

These images of a pool celebration in Wuhan will infuriate you.
Photos and videos taken at a Wuhan water park just a few days ago show a massive party in the Chinese city that’s been called ground zero of the international coronavirus pandemic.
They depict scenes of partygoers not seeming to trace social distancing

- Advertisement -

and face mask tips that now dominate life

in much of the rest of the world.
Wuhan has not reported a new coronavirus infection since May.

coronavirus pandemic

The Chinese city that has been referred to as ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic is now partying like its 2019.

Also Read:   Wireless Support And Internet Connectivity Are Perhaps More Critical Now

Video and photos captured at a Wuhan water park

in late daydepict a scene that could be unthinkable much anywhere in the world right now,

with the pool celebration including a massive crowd

of revelers seemingly shoulder-to-shoulder and with no face masks penetration.

There’s a DJ on hand, too, giving the entire thing the air of an outdoors EDM festival

which would not be out of place in a party city such as, say, Las Vegas –

– earlier, clearly, that the COVID-19

Also Read:   A Fantastic News Delivered By Anthony Fauci About COVID-19 Vaccines

virus that researchers at Johns Hopkins Universitysay has sickened almost 22 million people around the world and murdered some 775,000.

CNN

According to information organizations including CNN, the images and video that you see below were taken at Wuhan

Also Read:   CT Ravi, the first minister in Karnataka to test positive for the deadly virus.

Maya Beach Water Park, in a huge party over the weekend

in the Chinese city of some 11 million individuals.

It’s a reversal from the rigorous 76-day lockdown

There’s a DJ on hand, also, giving the whole thing the atmosphere of an outdoors EDM festival that would not be out of place in a party city like, say, Las Vegas

COVID-19

– earlier, clearly, the COVID-19 virus that researchers at Johns Hopkins

University state has sickened almost 22 million

people across the globe and killed some 775,000.

According to news organizations including CNN

, the pictures and video you see below were shot at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park,

Also Read:   Delta wasn’t playing around about face masks – 100+ people are already banned from flying

in a huge celebration over the weekend at the Chinese city of some 11 million people.

It’s a reversal and Wuhan has not reported any new coronavirus instances since May.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Discover  Of Us Need To Wear Masks At All Times When Outside Of Our Homes

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Discover  of us need to wear masks at all times when outside of our homes, but some people today discover covers to be uncomfortable. Discover The...
Read more

The Haunting Of Hill House Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of the Hill House is the biggest terror drama series on Netflix. It was an exciting adventure for everyone based on a...
Read more

Red Dead Redemption 3: Possibilities And Expected Release Date And Click To Know More.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
Red Dead Redemption considered the best PS franchise and also the sequel variation accommodated into PC. So the time has come as writer attempted...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Circle is a reality TV series with a twist to make us binge-watch.
Also Read:   COVID-19 US Hotspots That Are Getting Worse
Giving us Dark Mirror episode"Nosedive" vibes, the show revolves around social...
Read more

World War Z 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
World War z became. It became led via way of means of Marc Forster. Matthew Michael Carnahan, Damon Lindelof, and Drew Goddard wrote the...
Read more

Vanderpump Rules Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Different Updates And All Information

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
What can we anticipate from Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules? What are the recent updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Any fan would be anxious when an anticipated game stays relatively quiet while it's in development. Though the expression goes that no news is...
Read more

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries: Everything You Should Know About Season 2 Of Reboot Series And Click To Know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
Unsolved Mysteries was a portion of this television. The audience hosts of Robert Stack are remembered by fans of the series through criminal cases...
Read more

Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Edge of Tomorrow is a sci-fi movie. It was based on the story of Major William Cage. It had been verified, though there were...
Read more

Doctor Who Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other Detail Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The longest-running science-fiction show on the planet, Doctor Who will probably be returning for season 13 -- and beyond! The key to Doctor Who's...
Read more
© World Top Trend