World War Z Star that's still hopeful for its seemingly impossible of a sequel

By- Anish Yadav
Despite starring Brad Pitt and featuring zombies, production on a sequel to 2013’s World War Z has stopped and started so many featuring it is not possible to bring to life. Well, 1 star of the first movie that is still optimistic for its impossible of a sequel would be Hanna celebrity Mireille Enos who mentioned at a recent meeting that it would be”such a shame” if the David Fincher-directed zombie movie never gets made.

“It seems like such a pity for it to not be produced. The very first one was great.”

The actor continued saying what many supporters of the first film were thinking all these years, “It seems to have a little curse hanging over it.” Enos was enamored with the World War Z 2 script along with the selection of Gone Girl director David Fincher stating, “We were lined up to proceed. We’d Fincher, we had a gorgeous script, and after that, it simply didn’t happen.”

World War Z follows Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, a United Nations employee, who unexpectedly finds himself as he investigates a virus that turns people into zombies. Enos and Gerry’s wife, Karin, at the movie play, and must look after the few two brothers while Gerry scours the world looking for answers amid trying situations.

World War Z is directed by Marc Forster, with a screenplay by Matthew Michael Carnahan, Drew Goddard, and Damon Lindelof, by a screen story by Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski. The movie is based on precisely the same title’s 2006 novel by Max Brooks. The ensemble cast includes James Badge Dale Ludi Boeken, Matthew Fox, Daniella Kertesz, Fana Mokoena, David Morse, Peter Capaldi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ruth Negga, and David Andrews Alongside Mireille Enos and Brad Pitt.

The movie famously underwent lengthy reshoots following test screenings, together with the end being entirely reworked. World War Z fetches $540 million with a budget of $269 million, a number which includes $20 million for these reshoots, although especially that Paramount refutes this amount. According to reports at the moment, the movie barely broke when considering its $160 million advertising spend and Pitt’s thing.

Fans of the source material criticized the adaptation due to its enormous modifications and little social commentary although the film was met with reviews from critics and audiences alike. While the novel is a series of personal accounts after the catastrophic worldwide conflict against the zombie invasion, the cinematic adaptation is mostly only a predictable action film led by Brad Pitt, and many had expected that a sequel could rectify this, leaning more into Max Brooks’ celebrated work.

Right now, director Marc Foster and Paramount had always envisioned World War Z as a three-movie franchise stating, “They every view World War Z as a trilogy that could have the grounded, gun-metal precision of Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne series tethered into the unsettling end-times vibe of AMC’s The Walking Dead.”

A sequel was announced in 2013 with the studio lining up Super World: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona into the helm, together with Steven Knight’s place to write the script. Then fell through, director David Fincher landed at the seat. Regrettably, Fincher’s highly expected World War Z 2 has been canceled in February this past year, with reports indicating that this came because of the Chinese government’s ban on movies featuring zombies or ghosts, in addition to concerns over Fincher’s requested $200 million financings. Unfortunately, it’s improbable that World War Z will be renewed soon.

