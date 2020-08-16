World War Z Star Still Holding Out Thought For A Sequel

- Advertisement -

The excellent movie market is a studio letting David Fincher make a zombie movie. It nearly happened. The Social Network manager was on board to helm World War Z 2 for Paramount. But the studio backed out at the last minute over budget issues, which is understandable given the expensive production of their film.

Mireille Enos, co-star of all World War Z, doesn’t care how much it will cost, however. She wants to create another person, as does Brad Pitt.

“It appears to have a little curse hanging over it,” Enos told Variety. “We were all lined up to move. We’d Fincher, we had a beautiful script, and then it just didn’t happen.”

She isn’t wrong about a potential curse about the sequel. Paramount announced plans shortly after the hit theatres in 2013. J.A. Bayona was the pick to direct with a Steven Knight script, but other commitments forced Bayona to depart the project. Cut to 2017 and the studio is swinging for the fences with Fincher. A later report stated World War Z 2 was set to start filming in the summer of 2019, but by February of that year, the sequel was lifeless.

“It looks like such a shame for it not to be made,” Enos told Variety. “The very first one was so good.”

The production of World War Z 2 is the stuff of legend. Initially costing $125 million, the budget ballooned -$270 million due to extensive rewrites resulting in the third action having to be reshot. What was a massive battle between zombies and humans in Russia became a contained finale between a group of people at a practice fighting the undead while.

The change, in the end, caused Paramount to postpone the movie for six months, hence the budget. The movie was a success, grossing over $530 million worldwide. For this very day, it’s still Pitt’s largest hit. But it did not make that much cash, which is why the studio has been reluctant regarding the sequel, that could have cost upwards of $200 million.

Coming from an Oscar win for Pitt, one could argue this is the best time to make World War Z 2. But I do not think people would flock to watch a movie about a pandemic right now.