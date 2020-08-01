World War Z 2: Release Date, Cast, Updates, And Know More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

World War Z is a famous movie that gained a lot of fanbases and became very popular among the viewers. The fantastic storyline and the genre of the movie left the fans with only one question, i.e. Will there be a second part of the movie or not? Read the article to know about the same.

CAST

The cast of the show stars Brad Pitt in the Use of Gerry Lane, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, and Matthew Fox.

It is directed by Marc Forster.

PLOT

The movie is of Zombies that attack the city and people are in a struggle to flee them. The plot of the movie follows showing Gerry Lane, who was a UN Worker. His family gets stuck in the traffic caused by the Zombies but are able to flee them and take refugee. This guy Gerry attempts to assist his nearest and dearest along with him and sends a helicopter.

RELEASE DATE

Here comes the sad news for the viewers. The sequel of the movie was announced to release and caused many delays in the recent years and finally, in February 2019, the sequel of the movie was announced to be cancelled. There will not be any second part of the movie.